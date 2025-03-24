Putts & Pints event a success

To the Editor:

The Oak Bluffs Public Library would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all those who made our recent Putts & Pints Fundraiser a tremendous success. This event would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our incredible sponsors, volunteers, and the wonderful members of our community.

A special thank you to our tournament sponsors: Offshore Ale, Santoro Hospitality Group, Mike Santoro, Built on Stilts, Lazy Frog, Oak Bluffs Ambulance Association, MV Tee Shirts, C’est La Vie; our Hole-In-One sponsors: Richard and Marney Toole, Bruno’s, Simply K2 Marketing, the Barn, Bowl and Bistro, Mo’s Lunch, the Pawnee House, and our Eagle sponsors: Vineyard Handyman, Susan and David Wilson, Forever MV. Thank you to Sail MV, Phillips Hardware, Biscuits and Hatched for your generous Silent Auction item donations. The outpouring of community support makes this event bigger and better every year! From hole decor to financial support, this event would not have been the same without each and every one of you! We had so much fun, and are already gearing up for next year.

To everyone who attended, participated, or donated, your enthusiasm and commitment helped raise valuable funds for programs that directly benefit our library services and community. The night was filled with fun, laughs, and memories to last us through the busy summer months ahead. The library and Library Friends of Oak Bluffs are in awe of the amount of support shown to us by our community, and we simply cannot express our gratitude enough. Thank you for showing that the library provides more than books.

Thank you once again for your incredible generosity and support. We look forward to seeing you all again next year!

Shivonne Schofield, head of circulation

Oak Bluffs Public Library