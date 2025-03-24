Save the bees, ban neonic-coated seeds

To the Editor:

Growing up on the Island, I’ve seen firsthand how important local farms are to our community. Their crops not only nourish residents, but supply fresh, healthy fruits and vegetables to local schools. At Chilmark and West Tisbury School, local food was a staple of our lunches, fostering my appreciation for nutritious, homegrown produce. Later, while volunteering at the Food Pantry, I saw Island residents in need receiving fresh greens from IGI, meats from Grey Barn, and prepared meals from Morning Glory — a reflection of how local farms support Island residents.

However, the success of these farms relies on pollinators, the unsung heroes of agriculture. Bees pollinate 90 percent of wildflowers and 75 percent of food crops, but their native populations are on a steep decline, largely due to harmful pesticides. In Massachusetts, neonicotinoid-coated seeds (neonics) are particularly dangerous. After planting, more than 95 percent of the pesticide coating never reaches the plant. Instead, it seeps into the soil, killing bees and butterflies, while degrading soil health and contaminating water through runoff.

To combat pollinator decline, I am calling on Gov. Maura Healey and her administration to ban neonic-coated seeds by the end of 2025 under the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR). Protecting bees means protecting our farms, our environment, and our community’s future.

Silas Abrams

Chilmark