To the Editor:

It was a pleasure to participate in Islanders Write’s recent winter gathering. Led by the inspiration of Kate Fieffer, supported by Ann Smith of Featherstone and Mat Tombers of Edgartown Books, and promoted by The MV Times, the program is a unique opportunity for aspiring authors to gain experience, training, and camaraderie in an environment fostering support and encouragement. Well done!

Tom Dresser

Oak Bluffs