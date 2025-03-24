Transition away from gas leaf blowers

To the Editor:

Last week, on a relatively warm day that had an air of spring in it, I was out in my yard enjoying the day, and admiring the robins as they pulled worms from the earth. Alas, landscapers with leaf blowers arrived in my neighbor’s yard. For more than two hours, the noise of those leaf blowers shattered the air as they tried to make pristine a normal Vineyard lawn. Why all the noise and air pollution for that?

I hope all the town residents vote in their Town Meetings to reduce the noise and pollution caused by these devices by transitioning out over three years.

Peter Meleney

Oak Bluffs