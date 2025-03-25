Comedy with TBD Improv

If you’re looking for a high-energy comedy show, it’s happening upstairs at the Barn, Bowl and Bistro in Oak Bluffs with TBD Improv’s spring-fling kickoff show. Join the cast of TBD for a lot of laughs, and grab a drink at the Bistro’s new upstairs bar. Vineyard-based improvisers from New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia bring the laughs, using their wits and suggestions from the audience. Performers will create scenes right on the spot in a night of fast, smart, and hilarious comedy. Some content may be inappropriate for younger audiences. Please allow extra time to find parking, and arrive 15 minutes before showtime. All seats will be given to standby 10 minutes after the show starts. The venue is wheelchair-accessible. Friday, March 28, 7 to 8:30 pm. For tickets, visit tbdimprov.thundertix.com/events/242876.