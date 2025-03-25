Court Report: March 3 – 13, 2025

March 3

Abraham V. Torres, Vineyard Haven, 58; operating motor vehicle with suspended license, failure to yield at intersection, arraigned and held, bail set at $100, case closed.

Jesiel C. Deamorim, Vineyard Haven, 48; operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, operating motor vehicle with license suspended, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, arraigned and held, $500 bail set with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Thierry F. Rocha, Vineyard Haven, 26; operating under the influence of liquor, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving scene of property damage, arraigned and held, bail set at $100 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Savio D. Menegazzo, Edgartown, 30; operating under the influence of liquor, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding in violation of special regulation, arraigned and held, bail set at $700 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

March 6

Daniel J. Larkosh, Oak Bluffs, 61; second offense operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failed to stop/yield, marked lanes violation, arraigned and held, bail set at $500 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

March 7

Thomas C. Pierce, Edgartown, 67; operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, arraigned and held, bail set at $200 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

March 10

Lucas C. Demelo, Vineyard Haven, 26; operating under the influence of liquor, arraigned and held, bail set at $500 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

March 13

Corey S. Smith, Edgartown, 32; three counts; assault, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.