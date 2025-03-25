Edgartown Council on Aging: April 2025

Edgartown Council on Aging, The Anchors

The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.

508-627-4368

edgartowncoa.com

The Edgartown Council on Aging will be closed on Monday, April 21, for Patriots’ Day.

Weekly Events

Monday

9 am: Chair Yoga with Jennifer

12:30 pm: Bridge

2 pm: Walking Group, Katama

Tuesday

9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega

9 am: Mindfulness Meditation on Zoom with Noel Coakley

10 am: Knitting

12 pm: Tuesday lunch

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

Wednesday

9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty

12:30 pm: Bridge

Thursday

9:30 am: Introduction to Tai Chi

2 pm: Genealogy. Explore your family tree with Meris.

Friday

12 pm: Friday Cafe

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

April Calendar

Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.

Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at 12 pm. Feel free to come anytime after 11 am to join us, meet your friends, and have some conversation. You must call by 12 pm the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu.

Drivers wanted for the new Chappy transportation program, Chappy Connect. This is a paid position. Please contact Lyndsay Famariss for more information.