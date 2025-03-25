Edgartown Council on Aging: April 2025

Edgartown Council on Aging, The Anchors
The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.
508-627-4368
edgartowncoa.com
The Edgartown Council on Aging will be closed on Monday, April 21, for Patriots’ Day.
Weekly Events
Monday
- 9 am: Chair Yoga with Jennifer
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
- 2 pm: Walking Group, Katama
Tuesday
- 9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega
- 9 am: Mindfulness Meditation on Zoom with Noel Coakley
- 10 am: Knitting
- 12 pm: Tuesday lunch
- 1:15 pm: Mah Jongg
Wednesday
- 9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Thursday
- 9:30 am: Introduction to Tai Chi
- 2 pm: Genealogy. Explore your family tree with Meris.
Friday
- 12 pm: Friday Cafe
- 1:15 pm: Mah Jongg
April Calendar
Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.
Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at 12 pm. Feel free to come anytime after 11 am to join us, meet your friends, and have some conversation. You must call by 12 pm the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu.
Drivers wanted for the new Chappy transportation program, Chappy Connect. This is a paid position. Please contact Lyndsay Famariss for more information.
- April 1: Wellness Clinic and blood pressure checks with the town nurse.
- April 1 to June 17: Tuesdays at 9 am. A 12-week Mindfulness Meditation workshop with Noel Coakley, founder and director of the Boston Center for Contemplative Practice. $120. Preregistration for this Zoom workshop is required. All are welcome. Scholarships available. Please contact Meris for registration and for more information.
- April 3: 1 pm, Bingo with Adrienne!
- April 5: 8 am to 12 pm. Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Health Fair, at 1 Hospital Road in Oak Bluffs. Come by and say hello to some of your friends from the Anchors. Learn more about the Island’s health and wellness offerings. Need a ride? Call the Anchors to learn about transportation to and from the health fair.
- April 8: 11 am, Coffee with a Cop with Sgt. Will Bishop of the Edgartown Police Department
- April 9: Hearing checks with Shawn Woodbrey of At Home Hearing. Please call for an appointment. Shawn is here every second Wednesday of the month.
- April 11: Drop-in Tech Help with Rizwan Malik. No advance registration required.
- April 18: 8:30 am, Monthly meeting of the board of the Edgartown Council on Aging.
- April 18: 11:30 am, Vineyard Power presents information on new programs, including incentives for installing solar panels.
- April 25: 9:30 am, Friends of the Edgartown Council on Aging monthly meeting. All are welcome to attend.
- April 25: 12 pm, Birthday Cafe to celebrate those born in April.
- April 29: 10:30 am, Anita Hagspiel will give a virtual live tour of the Wonder Gardens, a botanical garden and refuge for rescued and nonreleasable birds and reptiles in Bonita Springs, Fla. Be sure to register if you’d like to join us for lunch.