Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard: April 2025

MV Connect: Volunteering to keep our Island connected

Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard (HAMV) is happy to announce MV Connect, a volunteer driver pilot program designed to help older adults on our Island get to scheduled medical appointments, errands, and enrichment activities. This pilot program hopes to build on the success of GoGoGrandparent, which has become a vital lifeline for many older adults in our community, providing more than 400 rides monthly.

While GoGoGrandparent connects older adults with Uber and Lyft rides, MV Connect harnesses the power of community through volunteer drivers. The program aligns with HAMV’s broader community engagement efforts via a Vineyard Vision Fellowship award. This fellowship supports HAMV’s exploration of innovative volunteer models that use technology to connect volunteers with organizations while combating loneliness and isolation.

MV Connect focuses on community engagement. When you volunteer as a driver, you’re doing more than providing transportation, you’re creating connections that strengthen our Island community. These interactions benefit both older adults and volunteers, fostering relationships that help reduce isolation.

The program offers flexibility. There’s no minimum time commitment, allowing you to volunteer when it fits your schedule. Whether you can drive once a week or once a month, your contribution makes a difference in helping an Island neighbor maintain independence and health.

Ready to help? Becoming a volunteer driver is simple. Visit our website at hamv.org to sign up, or call HAMV’s mobility desk at 508-240-4929. It’s a great way to meet new people, engage with your community, and positively impact the lives of your neighbors.

Join us in keeping our Island community connected. Together, we can ensure that transportation never stands between older adults and the care they need.

For more information, visit the Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard website: hamv.org.