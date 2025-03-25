Information session: Tick season has arrived

The Vineyard Haven library will be presenting a virtual program to ensure that the Island community is prepared for the 2025 tick season. At 2 pm on Friday, March 28, Patrick Roden-Reynolds, director of the Martha’s Vineyard Tick-Borne Illness Reduction Initiative (a.k.a. the M.V. Tick Program) and public health biologist for the Inter-Island Public Health Excellence Collaborative, returns for a virtual presentation on “Tick Ecology, Behavior, and Protection Measures for 2025.”

With the main tick season right around the corner, Reynolds will discuss the best tips and tools to keep Island residents and visitors safe from tick-borne diseases, and will include the latest prevention measures.

The M.V. Tick Program is dedicated to reducing the number of ticks and tick-borne illnesses on the Vineyard through education, advocacy, and cooperation with other organizations and individuals. The Tick Program is an initiative of the Inter-Island Public Health Excellence Collaborative of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

This event will be held via Zoom. Interested patrons may register at forms.gle/BNVtW45YR6j2W8NT8. The program will also be recorded, and sent to all registrants within 48 hours of the event. For more information, please contact the library at vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org or 508-696-4211.