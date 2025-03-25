Up-Island Council on Aging: April 2025

Up-Island Council on Aging, Howes House

1042 State Rd., West Tisbury

508-693-2896

friendsofupislandcouncilonaging.org

There’s always something happening at the Howes House! We are open Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm.

Mondays

9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

9 am and 9:35 am, Strength and Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information.

Second and fourth Monday at 1 pm, Parkinson’s Support Group, April 14 and 28. A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.

7 pm, Knitters Group. Contact Ginny at islandgirlwt@gmail.com.

Tuesdays

9 am and 9:35 am, Strength and Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information.

10 am, Keeping Your Balance. New class: Women, what’s on your mind? For women, by women. Share interests, explore new topics, ask questions, etc.

1 to 4 pm, Duplicate Bridge. Bring a partner.

Wednesdays

9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

10 am, “Aging Greatfully” Coffee Chat with Dr. Michael Jacobs, April 2 and 16.

10 am, Fitness with Margarita Kelly

Island Grown Initiative weekly delivery of frozen meals and soups (limit four per person)

Thursdays

9 and 9:35 am, Strength and Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information.

11 am, Call the TechPro – Smartphones and other technology help at the Howes House.

12:30 pm, Weekly Luncheon. Please register by Monday at noon for the weekly meal. Suggested voluntary donation is $4.

Fridays

9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

9 and 9:35 am, Strength and Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information.

10:30 am, Fitness with Margarita Kelly

1 pm, Watercolor Group

Saturdays

New Shopping Shuttle; call for information: 508-693-2896

Sundays

2 – 3:30 pm, Vineyard Sinfonietta Orchestra. Want to join the orchestra? Email patriciadance23@gmail.com.

Monthly Programs

April 1: 11 am, Women What’s On Your Mind Discussion Group

April 9: Legal Clinic with Conni Baker. Call for an appointment: 508-693-2896

April 11: 10:30 am every first Friday, Information Table at the Chilmark library

April 16: 1:30 pm, ProCRAFTinators Group

April 30: 12 pm, Monthly Luncheon at Aquinnah Town Hall

Services

The Up-Island Council on Aging offers outreach; fuel assistance; SNAP; government monthly food distribution; notary services; Lifeline and Be Safer at Home; durable medical equipment; Reassurance phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and much more!

Monthly calendar and newsletter are available online at westtisbury-ma.gov/islandcouncil-aging. For the newest updates, call 508-693-2896.