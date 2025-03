Real Estate Transactions: March 17 – 21, 2025

Chilmark

March 21, William E.B. Vincent sold 0 Kings Highway to Clarissa M. Allen for $307,000.

Edgartown

March 21, JP Morgan Chase Bank NA transferred 56 North Neck Road from James M. Walsh and Mary Anne E. Walsh to JP Morgan Chase Bank NA for $4,300,000.

Oak Bluffs

March 19, Bethany M. Bongarzone, formerly known as Bethany L. Martel and trustee of Bethany L. Martel Trust, sold 41 Towanticut Ave. to Maja Hazell for $1,136,250.

March 20, Karen A. Hinman sold 21 Norris Ave. to Steven A. Cardoza for $100,000.

Tisbury

March 17, Michael Donaroma sold 427 State Road to Second Nature Designs Inc. for $625,000.

March 18, Geoghan E. Coogan, trustee of Tashmoo West Nominee Trust, sold 0 Herring Creek Road to MV Real LLC for $425,000.

West Tisbury

March 20, Michael J. Carino sold 18 Trotters Lane to Lynn Carino for $150,000.

March 20, Steven G. Russell, trustee of Elaine W. Russell Living Trust, sold 12 West Farm Road to Michael C. Noe for $1,175,000.