Veterans’ Corner: April 2025

The Dukes County Health and Human Services Department seeks a Veterans Services Officer. The job is 30 hours a week, with benefits. The candidate must be an honorably discharged U.S. veteran. Please email manager@dukescounty.org for more information and a full job description.

The Dukes County Veterans Service Department serves the veterans of all seven towns within Dukes County. The Veterans Service Officer helps veterans obtain all the benefits to which they are entitled, keeps records of living and deceased veterans, and conceives programs to honor vets and promote patriotism.

Veterans Services provides for the provision of Federal Veterans Administration and general laws governing the financial support of local veterans, including the determination of eligibility, the disbursement of veterans benefits, and assisting local veterans and their families in obtaining financial and other counseling, advice, and assistance.

Phone: 508-693-6887

Website: dukescounty.org/veterans-services-officer