Boys tennis dominates in season opener

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School spring sports season is underway, and the boys tennis team kicked things off right under the sun on Thursday with a dominating sweep over Sandwich High School.

The season opener featured three singles matches and two doubles matches, all five won by MVRHS by a lot.

Senior captain Zak Potter led the singles lineup, along with senior captain Caleb Dubin and freshman rookie, Nate Walsh. On the doubles courts, senior Kyle Levy paired with junior Tommy Flynn, and seniors Henry Wansiewicz and Owen Schilling teamed up.

Potter set the tone with a decisive 6-1, 6-1 win over Sandwich’s Andrew Emmel. The two competitors have traded victories in the past, but Potter dominated at home on Thursday.

“With Zak Potter, we knew going in it was likely going to be a very tough match,” said head coach Nicole Macy after the game on Thursday. “For Potter to win as handily as he did was surprising, but very exciting. He works his butt off, on and off the court, so if anyone is going to come up with a win like that, it’s Zak.”

Dubin, the Vineyard’s other senior captain, reigned in a strong victory, defeating Quinn Johnston 6-0, 6-0. GFor Walsh, it was his highschool debut, and he impressed everyone with a disciplined 6-1, 6-0 triumph.

“It was really exciting to have a freshman come in and play our third singles,” said Macy. “It was his first match ever so you don’t know what you will get in a match situation and he did a great job stepping it up and coming out and winning his first one.”

In doubles, Flynn and Levy secured 6-1, 6-0 victories, while Wansiewicz and Schilling prevailed 6-0, 6-3.

“Everybody pulled their weight,” said Macy after the match on Thursday. “The expectation when we play Sandwich is that we are going to win and they all stepped up. We have some things we need to work out before we play some of the tougher teams later in the season but this was a great first step.”

Looking ahead, the Vineyard boys tennis team is setting their crosshairs on the state title, after reaching semifinals the past two years.

“The goal for this season is to win states. This is our chance,” said Macy. “We have the most returning players we ever had and it’s on everyone’s mind.”

The Martha’s Vineyard boys tennis team’s next match is on Thursday April 3 at Sharon High school, at 4 pm.

Macy, now in her third season as head coach, is bringing the boys squad to the United States Tennis Association training facility down in Orlando Florida for spring break in April.

“They are wonderful as humans and as tennis players,” said Macy.