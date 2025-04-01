Dennis J. Beckwith of Oak Bluffs passed away peacefully early on the morning of Monday, March 24, 2025, at Windemere Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was 71 years old. Dennis dedicated his life to his work, running a successful electrical business from 1987 until his retirement in 2017. Yet it was his true passion for carpentry that defined his spirit. Dennis’ dream was realized when he and Nancy purchased their island home on Martha’s Vineyard, a Victorian cottage that he lovingly transformed into the perfect retreat. Through his skillful hands, he turned a simple house into a dream come true — a home for his family to enjoy in their golden years.

Dennis was, above all else, a devoted husband and father. He was a quiet, unsung hero, always putting the needs of his family first, working tirelessly to improve the lives of those he loved. His kindness, generosity, and deep love for his family, friends, and animals will never be forgotten. Dennis had a special place in his heart for his dogs, who were a constant source of joy in his life.

Dennis leaves behind his devoted wife of 44 years, Nancy Beckwith; his two sons, Timothy Beckwith and his wife Christine Beckwith of Meriden, Conn., and Daniel Beckwith and his partner Kristen Colleary, along with his beloved grandchildren Brooke and Brent of Portland, Conn. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Rosh Vora of California; his niece Tiffany Vora, her husband K.C., and their son Jory; his brother-in-law Don Heft of Windsor, Conn., and his sister- in-law Trudi Heft of Wallingford, Conn.; along with his nieces, Stephanie Rose and her husband Nick, and their children, Lindsay Hartzog and her children, and Allison Fantasia and her children; and by his nephew Tyler Heft, his wife Nicki, and their children. Dennis was predeceased by his sister, Karen Vora; his nephew, Ryan Vora; and his parents, Dudley and Marilyn Beckwith of Groton, Conn. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Thomas Heft of Wallingford; as well as his father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Jean Heft of Killingworth, Conn.; and his sister-in-law, Michelle Heft of Windsor.

The family will honor Dennis’ life with a celebration of his memory in late spring, a time to come together and remember the man whose presence touched so many. Details for this event will be shared soon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dennis’ memory to the M.V. Center for Living in Vineyard Haven, P.O. Box 1729, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, a cause that was close to his heart.