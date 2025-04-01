Edgartown Town Column

This last month has been packed with conferences and networking events off-Island, which got me thinking about the networking we do on-Island. Sure, we have the MVY Chamber of Commerce, along with business associations such as the Edgartown Board of Trade, but I’m thinking beyond those opportunities, and as we walk deeper into spring, I’m trying to think of ways to connect further with locals. Lately I find myself heading into Rosewater Market to get some work done in public, beyond the walls in my home, in hopes of spontaneously seeing friends walk in for lunch or coffee. If you know me, you know I’ll strike up a conversation with everyone and anyone. And I think that’s what this awakening season of spring is — it’s rousing yourself from the comfort of your spaces and inserting yourself within opportunities that might result in connections. This week, we’ll have a few opportunities to intentionally do just that.

The Carnegie Heritage Center’s spring reopening is on Friday, April 4, from 11 am to 3 pm, and I’m reminded of how much I adore that space — historic, charming, and newly restored, with a team that will always make you feel welcome. Make sure to stop by and take a look around, or do what I do and bring a book to read a bit in one of their comfy chairs in the front room. It’s truly a magical setting.

Spring truly is a gentle wake-up call, a time to show up again. Maybe this month, we consider the opportunity to create more spaces for connection, because as we all know, soon enough summer is in full swing, and we’ll be hollering at our friends as we frantically cross the street — the classic saying, “See you after Labor Day!” because of how busy life will become. Maybe take a chance at finally learning how to play Mah Jongg at the Edgartown library (every Monday from 1 to 3 pm), and immerse yourself in a hobby that will connect you with new friends.

We don’t always need stick on name tags or networking agendas to connect in a meaningful way. Sometimes it’s just moving yourself from your comfort zone to the next safe space, out in the world — whether it’s a coffee shop, the library, or a walk down an Edgartown street you’ve never explored. This week, get the coffee, learn to play a new game, and walk the streets, in hopes of connecting, because connection is everywhere — especially in a town like Edgartown.

One of the best connections I had last week, from Rizwan Malik (the reference and technology librarian at the Edgartown library) was the following, and I hope you take this as a sign to use the same question in your life this week. Rizwan waves hello at me as I come up the library stairs and says, “Tell me what you’re excited about this week!” And that truly was such a stellar opening that I energetically gave an even more stellar answer (MUCH better than the classic “How are you?” question). Want to know what I replied to him? Find me this week in town and I’ll share it with you — with the same energy I did with Rizwan. Go forth and embrace connection!

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Marnely Murray, marnely@gmail.com.