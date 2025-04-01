James L. Harrison Jr. passed away peacefully on March 29, 2025, at the age of 93. He was surrounded by his loving family at home in Edgartown, following a long illness.

He was born on Oct. 8, 1931, in New York, N.Y., to James L. and Pauline M. Harrison. Jim was a man of many talents and interests, living a life dedicated to his family, community service, and the love of nature. He attended the Buckley School in New York City (class of 1946), graduated from St. Paul’s School (class of 1950) in Concord, N.H., and later attended Princeton University (class of 1954). Following Officer Candidate School, Jim served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1954, where he was stationed in Korea as an anti-aircraft artillery battery commander.

After his military service, Jim embarked on a distinguished career as an airline transport pilot. For more than 30 years, he flew numerous aircraft for corporations such as Starflite, FMC Corp., and Stauffer Chemical Co., where he served as senior line captain at Westchester County Airport in New York. His logbooks record flights in more than 50 different aircraft.

In 1966, Jim married Ulrike M. (“Ricky”) Harrison, with whom he raised two daughters, Anna Walker and Pauline Toomey, in Ridgefield, Conn. There, Jim was deeply involved in the community, serving many years on the vestry and as a lay eucharistic minister at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

After 20 years in Ridgefield, Jim and his family retired to their favorite vacation spot, Martha’s Vineyard, where Jim continued his community service. He served as honorary deacon at the Edgartown Federated Church, volunteered as a driver for Meals on Wheels for more than 30 years, and was recognized as Volunteer of the Year in 2012. Jim also served on various local boards, including M.V. Hospice and M.V. Hospital, and served as the treasurer of the First and Third Club. His greatest love beyond family was the time he spent with friends at Katama Air Field, where he served as a commissioner.

Jim had a deep appreciation for the outdoors, with a particular fondness for astronomy, birdwatching, and gardening. He could identify every bird song, was an enthusiast of steam locomotives and antique cars, and was an avid fisherman. Jim enjoyed many years of fishing at Wasque Beach, shellfishing, and cultivating bountiful vegetable gardens. He was also an avid skier and golfer, and enjoyed traveling with Ricky. On one of their adventures, they visited the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, where he unexpectedly came across one of his previously owned airplanes, a Ryan ST-3KR/PT-22, with his N number, N6501, hanging among the many world-renowned artifacts. It was a thrilling discovery that filled him with pride.

Jim was predeceased by his parents; and by his sisters, Mildred H. Dent and Pauline H. Winans. He is survived by his devoted wife, Ricky, of 59 wonderful years; two daughters, Annie Walker of Chatham, N.J., and Polly Toomey of Oak Bluffs; sons-in-law Glen Walker and Patrick Toomey; four grandchildren, Ellie Walker, Harrison Walker, Emma Toomey, and Chase Toomey; by many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and by his beloved cat, Felix.

A memorial service will be held on May 3 at 11 am at the Edgartown Federated Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard. Jim’s family is beyond thankful for their 15 months of extraordinary care.