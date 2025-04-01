Poet’s Corner: Waiting for Spring

Waiting for Spring
By Liz Splittgerber
Cozy near the hearth
I muse, while storm still rages
Winter, like ponderous book
Lasts long — hundreds of pages
Thoughts take root within me —
Thoughts of sunshine warm and bright
Tender things fighting earth for air
Seeking the needed touch of light
New green replacing gray,
Brown leaves raked aside
Blushing buds from out of nowhere
Peek up at vast thawing sky
With hopes it won’t be long
Till fledgling bird takes wing
I feed the fire and sip hot drink
All the while waiting for spring
Liz Splittgerber and her family have lived on the Island for the past eight years. Liz has thrived artistically here, writing, developing her photography skills, and sharing her gifts and passions with those she knows and loves.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com. Please include a two- to three-sentence biography.