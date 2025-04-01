Poet’s Corner: Waiting for Spring

Waiting for Spring

By Liz Splittgerber

Cozy near the hearth

I muse, while storm still rages

Winter, like ponderous book

Lasts long — hundreds of pages

Thoughts take root within me —

Thoughts of sunshine warm and bright

Tender things fighting earth for air

Seeking the needed touch of light

New green replacing gray,

Brown leaves raked aside

Blushing buds from out of nowhere

Peek up at vast thawing sky

With hopes it won’t be long

Till fledgling bird takes wing

I feed the fire and sip hot drink

All the while waiting for spring

Liz Splittgerber and her family have lived on the Island for the past eight years. Liz has thrived artistically here, writing, developing her photography skills, and sharing her gifts and passions with those she knows and loves.

