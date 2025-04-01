Real Estate Transactions: March 24 – 28, 2025

Aquinnah

March 25, Sylvia Browne sold property off 0 Moshup Trail to the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $2,565.

Edgartown

March 24, James G. Gromann, trustee of 18 Bold Meadow Road Realty Trust, sold 18 Bold Meadow Road to Michael Seiman and Destiny Seiman for $4,300,000.

March 26, John A. Kheary and Karen S. Schrader, trustees of J & K Living Trust, sold 9 Marthas Way to MKAJ LLC for $1,300,000.

Oak Bluffs

March 25, Hilliard Properties LLC sold 56 Narragansett Ave. Unit 3B to Piperita LLC for $630,000.

March 26, Lorraine E. Baugh sold 11 Fairway Drive to Joan L. Bolen and Brian J. Bolen for $980,000.