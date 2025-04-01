Roger L. Thomas passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2025, at the age of 73, surrounded by his loving family.

Roger was born on March 17, 1951, in Providence, R.I., to Ida May (“Holly”) Thomas and Edward (“Ted”) Thomas. In 1964, his family moved from East Greenwich, R.I., to Vineyard Haven, though their love for the Island began long before. Summers were spent aboard their 24-foot sailboat, where a family of five made cherished memories on the water.

As a teenager, Roger worked at Leslie’s Drug Store as a soda jerk, a job he remembered fondly. After graduating from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in 1969, he spent a year in Oakland, Calif., working at Chicken Delight. It was the early ’70s — Roger grew his hair long, sported a beard, and embraced the era’s adventurous spirit. After his year in California, Roger returned to the East Coast to pursue a forestry degree at UMass Amherst. During his college breaks, he continued to explore as much as possible, leading him across the country, often hitchhiking or hopping freight trains. By the time his travels slowed, he had visited 48 states, with only Hawaii and North Dakota left unexplored.

After graduation, Roger returned to Martha’s Vineyard and found carpentry, which eventually became his professional calling and passion. Working alongside Raul Medeiros, he honed his craft before branching out to work with various builders across the Island. Over the next 50 years, he became a highly skilled carpenter, building countless homes — including his own. He also crafted furniture, children’s toys, and even a stunning handbuilt wooden canoe.

In 1985, Roger met the love of his life, Judy. The two were married in a small, intimate ceremony on Cuttyhunk in 1989. Together, they built a life centered on adventure and family. Before having children, they spent weekends aboard their 24-foot motorboat, exploring destinations like Cuttyhunk, Newport, Onset, Provincetown, and Block Island. Even after Jesse and Sarah were born, they continued their boating adventures, proving that a love for the water and a sense of adventure could thrive within family life. Together they explored, fished, and crabbed, while Roger cherished scalloping in the fall as his own personal retreat.

Roger was a devoted husband and father, and his family was the center of his world. He delighted in sharing stories of his children’s adventures, and he cherished every moment spent together. Travel remained a passion, and in retirement, he and Judy fulfilled lifelong dreams, including passing through the Panama Canal and embarking on a land-and-sea journey through Alaska.

In his later years, Roger enjoyed simple pleasures — playing cribbage, cooking, and even driving for Uber, where he loved meeting new people and sharing his stories. His kindness, honesty, and unwavering work ethic defined him. He was a true gentleman, always willing to lend a hand to family, friends, and anyone in need.

Roger was predeceased by his parents, Edward Thomas and Ida May Thomas. He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Judy Thomas; his children, Jesse Thomas of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Sarah Thomas of Quincy; his sister, Nancy Monckton of Cheyenne, Wyo., and her daughter, Adrienne; and his brother, Carl Thomas of Frederick, Md., along with his children, Savannah, Rachel, and Haven.

A celebration of Roger’s life will be held at the Sailing Camp in Oak Bluffs on Sunday, May 4, from 1 to 4 pm. All are welcome to attend and share their memories. Those unable to join may send letters of remembrance to his family.

Roger’s warmth, generosity, and adventurous spirit touched the lives of many. He will be deeply missed, but forever remembered in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

The family mailing address is 2 Quantapog Road, Edgartown, MA 02539.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Greater Boston Food Bank, online at gbfb.org/harvest; or toHealthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard, online at hamv.org.