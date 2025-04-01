Tisbury Town Column

Heard on Main Street: Birthdays are good for you. The more you have, the longer you live. I have misplaced a credit card. I have piles of papers for another project covering my kitchen counter and dining table. So now I am forced into sorting through all these papers. But I do have a lovely new tablecloth waiting to show off its spring colors.

The Steamship Authority invites all students, kindergarten through 12th grade, to enter the art contest for its calendar. Mail it or take it to an SSA terminal by May 17. Mail to the SSA Marketing Dept., 228 Palmer Ave., Falmouth, MA 02540.

For now, the Vineyard Haven Library is closed Fridays while the workers are moving books to 15 Church St. so they will be available when construction begins and the building closes in mid-April.

The library offers the movie “Nickel Boys” on Tuesday, April 8, at 6 pm. Two Black teenagers form an unlikely bond while serving time at Nickel Academy, a Florida reform school. Elwood, a hopeful college student, is thrown into the brutal world of the institution after an upsetting accident. With Turner’s guidance, he navigates the challenges while maintaining his optimistic spirit. Rated PG-13, 140 minutes. Popcorn and lemonade.

You are invited to a Zoom workshop: “Have Fun with Haiku,” with Caroline Joy Adams, on Wednesday, April 9, at 2 pm. Explore the Japanese tradition of writing short bits of memoir in the form of haibun and haiku poetry, something everyone can learn within a very short time. Register at the library.

The Vineyard Haven Library offers a free folk concert at 6 pm on Tuesday, April 22, with Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson of Hungrytown, in the Katharine Cornell Theatre. This event is free, by a gift from the estate of Ruth Redding. Hungrytown has become popular on radio and television.

More for your calendar: Music and dancing at the Unitarian Society, 238 Main St., is from 4 to 5:30 pm on Sunday, April 27. The M.V. Ballroom Dancers invite you for live music with Darby and Sam of Rose-Colored Glasses. Everyone is welcome. Register at the library.

Please note the VCS Island-wide Earth Day Beach Cleanup will be Saturday morning, April 19. It will be followed by the Earth Day Festival at the M.V. Museum, where all of the conservation groups on the Island come together to celebrate Earth Day. We need bags! Save your grain bags, pet food bags, pellet bags, any bags that we can use for cleaning up beaches. Drop them at Wakeman Center.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Janet Holladay on Sunday. Heard on Main Street: It is a fact that the second mouse gets the cheese.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.