Blaming Malkin on SSA issues not productive

To the Editor:

As a decades-long Vineyard resident and close observer of the SSA, it was with considerable dismay that I finished reading the letter from the opaque “Steamship Authority Citizens’ Action Group Steering Committee.” How many people, and who comprises this ‘Steering Committee’? We deserve to know. Is this a self-appointed vigilante group that just wants to throw personal accusations anonymously at Jim Malkin, the Vineyard’s SSA governor and chair of the SSA board? Or are they interested in working visibly and constructively to improve SSA service to the Vineyard? Ironically, they are complaining about a lack of transparency at the SSA.

There is definitely a need for a well-informed, supportive, Vineyard citizens’ group interested in addressing the obvious problems the Vineyard has with the SSA, and to support our hard-working Steamship governor. But this shadowy group, if it is even a legitimate group, is clearly not meeting that need. Indeed, the so-called “Steamship Authority Citizens’ Action Group,” by waging a vendetta against Jim Malkin, who has relentlessly championed real cultural change at the SSA for the past four-plus years, is, sadly, very counterproductive.

The issues raised in the letter — expanding the search committee for a new SSA general manager, and opposing the controversial new ticket office now under construction in Woods Hole — are both valid concerns. But accusing Jim Malkin of flip-flopping is at best a misrepresentation, an oversimplification, and definitely unfair. He supports having an additional outside person on the search committee for a new general manager, but doesn’t have the board votes to make it happen.

Likewise, building a replacement terminal building in Woods Hole has been in the works for well over a decade. Decisions made by the governing board approving it happened prior to Malkin becoming a Steamship governor. By then, unfortunately, there was no stopping it despite popular opposition.

Effecting change in political entities like the SSA requires cooperation and patience, and it doesn’t happen instantly. One board member out of five acting as a constant contrarian also does not become an agent of change, which Malkin strives to be.

It certainly seems that this “Citizens’ Action Group” doesn’t understand SSA reality, wants easy answers, and apparently just wants to unfairly attack Malkin. One of those easy answers, they suggest, is term limits for the SSA governors. Term limits, which sometimes make sense, are for the SSA a far more complex issue than it might first appear. In any case, arbitrarily replacing experienced, knowledgeable board members with inexperienced ones, when management is the immediate problem, usually serves only to empower management.

Fixing SSA management can only happen with the right general manager. That’s where our focus should be in the search for a new one. Throwing bombs, especially at our knowledgeable, experienced SSA governor makes no sense, and this “Citizens’ Action Group,” whoever they are, should do their homework and become a constructive, supportive, force for change instead of a hindrance.

Richard Knabel

West Tisbury