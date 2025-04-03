Disappointed with SSA vote

To the Editor:

As a group, we had hoped to see more transparency in the process of selecting a replacement general manager for the SSA, the most important position in the operations of our lifeline. We advocated strongly for a community member to be part of the search committee. Frankly, we saw no downside in increasing community awareness of the overall process.

Despite early support from our local representative, Jim Malkin, and others on the search committee, the vote this past Friday to add a community member was tabled, essentially meaning it was axed without public input. Jim Malkin opted to remain silent on the issue, even though he had assured multiple M.V. community members that he was in support. There were several very qualified individuals who had volunteered their CVs to Jim Malkin for the community member position, none of whom were presented to the board. Why the flip-flop? This seems to be a recurring theme. Another example: Despite stating that he was not in support of the terminal buildings, Jim Malkin cast the deciding vote on the $32 million spend, which has now well exceeded that number, with no apparent end in sight.

Term limits need to be implemented for the board of governors in order to bring fresh ideas to the SSA, to encourage community involvement and to improve accountability. There is current legislation under review to limit terms to three terms, each term being three years. We believe it should be two terms, but three terms is better than the limitless terms in place now. Bob Jones (10 percent of the vote) from Barnstable was appointed in 2017, but has served on the SSA Port Council since 2002; Robert Rainey (35 percent of the vote) from Nantucket has been in his seat since 2012; Moira Tierney (10 percent of the vote) from New Bedford was selected to fill the N.B. seat in 2015; Peter Jeffrey (10 percent of the vote) was seated in 2022. Our own Jim Malkin (the remaining 35 percent) is nearing the end of his second term.

We believe many of us would agree that what we have now is not working.

Amy Cody, Margaret Hannemann, and Elizabeth O’Connor

Steamship Authority Citizens’ Action Group Steering Committee