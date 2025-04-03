Information on West Tisbury’s override proposal 

To the Editor:

At the upcoming town meeting on April 8, and the subsequent town election on April 10, West Tisbury voters will be asked to decide on a $1,653,835.64 general override ballot question. We are writing here to provide some additional information on this question.

Towns in Massachusetts are required by Proposition 2.5 to limit property tax increases to no more than 2.5 percent of the prior year’s limit (called a levy limit), plus the anticipated tax revenue from new growth. New growth primarily comes from new construction, additions, and subdivisions of land.

For the upcoming fiscal year 2026, we expect the annual levy limit increase to be 3.25 percent.

Proposition 2.5 allows towns to ask voters for permission to increase tax revenues beyond the levy limit. When spending increases are expected to be permanent, an override is used.

Proposition 2.5 has no mechanism for inflation-related adjustments, so periods of higher than normal inflation can require more frequent overrides. The Island has not been immune to the inflationary pressures the country has faced in the past few years, and budgets reflect this. West Tisbury budget requests are up 8.5 percent for FY26.

We can break down the budget increases broadly across three categories. The town budgets are up 5.9 percent, the school budgets are up 11 percent, and other intergovernmental requests 4.7 percent. The select board chose to ask for a general override this year because increases were broad-based, rather than tied to a specific department or budget.

If the general override fails to pass, the town and all regional entities that rely on West Tisbury property tax dollars may need to revise requests until voters approve the new budgets. This must be completed by July 1, 2025, which is the start of the fiscal year.

The town accountant and finance director has detailed information on the proposed budgets on her webpage: westtisbury-ma.gov/town-accountantfinance-director.

If voters have questions about Proposition 2.5 and overrides, they may contact the assessor at assessors@west-tisbury-ma.gov, or by calling 508-696-0101.

The West Tisbury select board