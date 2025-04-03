Preserve the Mill Pond

To the Editor:

The Mill Pond is much more than simply a beautiful body of water. To many of us, it is a shining reflection of the soul of West Tisbury, and the beating heart of our town. It deserves to be saved.

The latest study of the Mill Brook watershed was released in December 2024. It demonstrates that many parts of the Mill Brook reach temperatures that are too high for the eels and coldwater fish during the summer (anything above a maximum of 68°). According to the report, it reaches over 89° below Priester’s Pond and over 86° at Scotchman’s Bridge Lane. This clearly shows that the water is already too warm before it even reaches the area of the Mill Pond.

The report recommends that “all impoundments along the Mill Brook should be evaluated to determine the feasibility of dam removal” (Horsley Witten Report). This is the only way to cool Mill Brook. The other six ponds are privately owned. Unless there are agreements with the private pond owners, it makes no sense to give up our pond. We lose a lot, and gain very little. Please support the warrant article to create a Mill Pond Preservation Committee.

Sean Conley

West Tisbury