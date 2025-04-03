Thank you for Islanders Write

To the Editor:

Islanders Write was another Vineyard miracle that encouraged me to take my writing to a new level. The slate of accomplished authors and instructors used their skills to extract better prose from the already talented audience attending the workshops. From Nancy Slonim Aronie (our cheerleader) to John Hough, Jr. (the dialogue master), each instructor encouraged me to dig deep to uncover new and succinct ways to improve my writing. Thank you, MV Times, for making this inspiring and instructive day possible.

Carole Soule

Edgartown