Cribbage Club results

Twenty-one members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday evening to play our favorite game of cribbage. The results are below:
First, Mary Alice Russell with a 12/6 +89 (another Grand Slam!)
Second, Ray Lincoln with a 9/4 +32 card
Third, Bib Hakenson with a 9/4 +9 card
Fourth, Doug Werther with an 8/3 +58 card
Fifth, Jeremiah Brown with an 8/4 +17 card
We had an astounding total of nine 24-point hands — names to be given next week (I don’t have the notes with me). There were a total of 14 skunks (a game won by more than 30 points).
We meet at M.V. Regional High School in the culinary room on Wednesdays. We meet at 5:30 pm for something to eat, and we start playing at 6 pm sharp!
if interested in playing, shoot me an email at maonmv@mac.com, or give me a jingle at 508-524-1220. Hope to see you there!