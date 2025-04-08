Cribbage Club results

Twenty-one members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday evening to play our favorite game of cribbage. The results are below:

First, Mary Alice Russell with a 12/6 +89 (another Grand Slam!)

Second, Ray Lincoln with a 9/4 +32 card

Third, Bib Hakenson with a 9/4 +9 card

Fourth, Doug Werther with an 8/3 +58 card

Fifth, Jeremiah Brown with an 8/4 +17 card

We had an astounding total of nine 24-point hands — names to be given next week (I don’t have the notes with me). There were a total of 14 skunks (a game won by more than 30 points).

We meet at M.V. Regional High School in the culinary room on Wednesdays. We meet at 5:30 pm for something to eat, and we start playing at 6 pm sharp!

if interested in playing, shoot me an email at maonmv@mac.com, or give me a jingle at 508-524-1220. Hope to see you there!