The Martha’s Vineyard Nonprofit Collaborative is offering a free online workshop called “Gentelligence: Understanding and Leveraging Generational Diversity in the Workplace” with Dr. Megan Gerhardt on April 17, 9 to 11:30 am. Gerhardt will address ways to push beyond lazy stereotypes to understand generational and age differences as a valuable form of diversity; barriers that often prevent organizations (and individuals) from intergenerational collaboration; four key practices of Gentelligence and its application to workplace challenges; and ways to have smarter intergenerational conversations. Director of special projects Anna Swanson says, “It is exciting to give nonprofit members tools to have conversations across generations. We feel there is a lot of cross-generational work at nonprofits within staff teams and boards, and between staff, board, and volunteers, and we hope Gerhardt’s message and tools will support their work.” For more information and registration, visit mvnonprofits.org/event-6083133 or contact Jackie Friedman at jackie@mvnonprofits.org.