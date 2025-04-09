Dogcharmer: Building trust

Dear Dogcharmer,

We have a 9-month-old pit mix named Crackers, whom we got at 7 months of age, and whom we often refer to as Crackhead. He’s the first dog for both my wife and me, and I think he’s a little crazy. He’s sweet as can be, always, except if he’s got a toy, or God forbid, if you go near him when he’s eating. He plays nicely in dog parks, but is nasty with other dogs when he’s on leash. Do you think he’s a little off, or what?

Ron and Cassie

Dear Ron and Cassie,

The brief history you gave me says a lot. He had been living with a bunch of other dogs in squalid conditions till he was rescued by the ASPCA when he was about 6 months old. So I picture his upbringing as a “dog-eat-dog world,” survival of the fittest. He learned, probably the hard way, when it came to something edible — protect it, or it will be taken from you by a bigger dog. When he’s eating his dog food, walk by casually and drop a couple of small pieces of chicken in the bowl as you say, “Enjoy,” and walk away. Do this for most meals, and soon you’ll be able to give him a couple of quick pets as you say, “Enjoy!” He’ll soon learn that you come to give, not to take, and respond accordingly. The key is taking your time and being patient!

With toys, stick a piece of meat in front of his face as you say, “Drop it,” and he’ll gladly drop the toy for the treat. He’s learned two new words, and becomes less possessive.

As for the dog park friendliness, and the leash-meeting unfriendliness, it’s not that uncommon. He’s unattached and on his own in the dog park, where most dogs are friendly. To him, it’s like when you go to a nightclub or bar to dance or socialize. But when he walks down the street, attached to you by leash, and sees another dog, it’s not like socializing at the dog park; he’s wary of the approaching stranger. And if approaching a dog who isn’t a tail-wagging puppy, but an adult that reads Crackers’ suspicious body language and responds accordingly, it escalates. And being attached to you with the leash is like the kid acting pretty tough with his big brother standing behind him.

I suggest when leash walking, take “special treats,” and when you see another dog being walked, go toward them while sweet-talking with the treats, telling Crackers that he may be meeting a soon-to-be best friend. (Always remember to ask the approaching two-legged human if his dog is friendly, and act accordingly.) Crackers needs to learn to trust, and with enough positive interactions, it gets better and better. Ron and Cassie, thank you for rescuing Crackers! Good luck, and stay in touch.

The Dogcharmer

Have a question for the Dogcharmer? Write him at dogsrshelby@msn.com. Find him on Instagram @DogTrainingDiaries.