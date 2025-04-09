Oak Bluffs Town Column

“I’m not such a fool as to not take the moon very seriously.” —Orson Welles

If you take the moon seriously, like me, be prepared: The full moon rises on April 12. This moon has many names, as it is an especially important moon. It is the Paschal Moon, which means the first full moon after the spring equinox. This has significance for both the Christian and the Jewish calendars. Easter is the first Sunday after the Paschal moon. This moon also occurs during the seventh month of the Jewish lunar calendar, which is the time of Passover holiday. These two holidays sometimes intersect, depending on the moon cycle.

This moon is also known as the Pink Moon, for the wildflower phlox that blossoms in April. Native American names for this moon are based on the changing season, like “Breaking Ice Moon” (Algonquin).

Passover, or Pesach, begins at sundown on Saturday, April 12, and ends on Sunday, April 20, (which is also Easter, this year). This holiday commemorates the suffering and celebrates the miracles that the Jewish people experienced when they escaped enslavement in Egypt, led by Moses. Families begin the festival with two nights of special Seders, including special foods and storytelling. Happy Passover!

Congratulations to Jen Passafiume, aquatics director at the YMCA and coach of the MVRHS swim team, for being awarded “Coach of the Year” from the Eastern MA Swim Coaches Association! We are lucky to have Jen, and all the great programs offered at the Y pool.

In other YMCA news, “Parents’ Night Out” is this Friday, April 11. It will be a Pool Party for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade, from 5:30 to 8 pm. Drop your kids off and have a date! Dinner for the kids is included, the fee is only $20 – but you have to register by emailing jpowell@ymcamv.org.

If you love libraries, join the Library Friends of Oak Bluffs on April 17, “Take Action for Libraries Day.” From 4 to 5:30 pm, you can help an important cause by writing postcards in support of federal funding for library services. It is at the library, and there will be cookies.

On Wednesdays, the library Walking Group departs from the main entrance at 8:30 am for a walk around town. Great chance to stretch your legs and connect with neighbors.

The Oak Bluffs Tree Stewards are doing a fantastic job planting and maintaining new trees throughout our town. On April 24, they will hold an information session at the library at 4 pm. Come learn about their work, how to get involved, and all about the environmental benefits of trees.

Happy birthday to Carleen Cordwell on April 11! She shares the day with Diane St. Pierre and Newell Isbell-Shinn. Michael Rebello celebrates his day on the 12th.

Say happy birthday to Kathy Ham on April 13. Happy birthday hugs go to Miss Skyla Blue Zacharski on April 14! Birthday wishes for Leslie Look on the 14th, and a big Meow birthday to my grandcat, Sheriff Sylvia. Jenny Seward celebrates on April 16, and she shares that day with Charlie Chaplin.

Send me your news!

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Joanne Lambert, joannelamber@gmail.com.