On My Way: Ramble Trail and Brightwood Park

1 of 4

I descended the trail. The slope was short and steep. I went side to side for footing in the untouched snow. My heart beat with exhilaration. The crisp cold was welcomed. The heels of my boots squeaked as they compacted winter’s gift. Each step was brought to a comfortable halt.

I was in the conglomeration of small hills of the Land Bank’s Ramble Trail Preserve and the Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation’s Brightwood Park. In a funny arrangement, the two conservation organizations share the small Vineyard Haven property with a glacial ravine at its heart.

Finally, the Island received a snowfall.

I woke to five inches of snow on Superbowl Sunday. In my heavy wool sweater and Icelandic hat and insulated rubber boots, I went to work with my shovel. I cleared my front deck and my driveway. I dug out around my truck and swept the snow from the top of the cab and the sides.

I did the same for my neighbor. The gesture is a sure thing for a plate of brownies or cinnamon buns. The truth is, I enjoy the exertion in the cold. My body warms up in a gratifying way from the effort.

Everything is prettier in the snow. The beautiful dusting put a layer on tree limbs. The white stretched over the tops in small mounds and fell over the sides. The woods were awash in winter color. The sides of the roads were snowy beaches. My backyard was a peaceful hamlet. A blanket of stars covered my lawn. A thick white covering hung on the gable roof of my shed. Not a single crystal did not sparkle. All that was missing was smoke from a wood fire.

Unfortunately, I was too busy with cooking and cleaning for the Super Bowl to take advantage of a hike on that pristine Sunday. But the following afternoon presented an opportunity. I put my hiking boots on and set out. As it was a short walk to the Ramble and Brightwood properties, I decided on the long way. I went down Skiff Avenue to the Lagoon. I took a right on Lagoon Pond Road, dipped along the side of the Lagoon, and climbed a hill. I went left on Hines Point Road to its end. With a look over the pond and Vineyard Haven Harbor beyond, I returned along Hines Point Road, and then continued on the snowy dirt road of Weaver Lane.

Somehow the sun made a blue in an otherwise moody sky. Puffy clouds pushed against each other low overhead. Patches of rumbly grey were mixed into the dark white of the atmospheric masses. I accessed the conservation property from a Land Bank trailhead at the end of Weaver Lane. I went into the property on one of the Ramble trails. The trail turned downward and was shored up with a series of logs. My feet scrunched in the already well-trodden snow. I turned at the bottom.

Ahead, a tree had fallen over the trail. The tree laid over at an upwards angle. The top was caught in the treetops on the other side. I looked into the bare woods. A ridge of snow defined one hill from the next. I ducked under the high side of the fallen tree.

The Ramble Trail Preserve is aptly named. The Ramble trails are long enough only for a short ramble. I was soon at the end. No worries, though. Brightwood Park was ready to take over. I came to the trailhead.

To my disappointment, the Brightwood Park trail was also a path of footsteps. Though I was not surprised. One must go out early for fresh snow. I was happy to be out. I walked along the top of the glacial ravine. The steep sides fell off into a multitude of saplings. A few, short, mature trees were interspersed. Brush filled in further down the slopes. I could not make out the bottom.

The only downside to this property is the small size. A loop of the ravine is made in only a handful of minutes. In no time, I was out of Brightwood Park and back on Ramble. I was not ready to return home. So I decided to go around twice.

I felt the thrill of winter on my second lap as the heels of my boots sped me safely to the bottom of the steep slope. The air was sweet and the refreshing cold chilled my face and seeped around my neck. I meandered around a large tree and made my way on a short ridge. The ravine fell off gradually to my right.

I came out of Brightwood’s amble back onto the Ramble trail. I paused a moment to look up into the grey and brown skyline. The canopy of treetops was a lacing pattern of twig-like branches.

I hiked out at an increased pace. I felt the satisfying work in the snow. I breathed more heavily and the burn began in my legs. Woods were to both my sides. I arrived to the walkway out of the property.

I stepped out onto Winyah Lane. I was back home in no time. I cut through my neighbors’ properties. As I walked down my street, two small dogs in full play galloped up to me. The owner came in his car shortly later for the escapees. In my house, I boiled water for hot tea. My body and mind were in a good place from the walk. Through my front window, I saw a child from across the street sled down their hill.

Life was as it should be.