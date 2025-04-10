Island towns redouble housing planning effort

1 of 9

Maura Martin, co-owner of the beloved Oak Bluffs sandwich shop Mo’s Lunch, got a text from her landlord a year ago that many Islanders dread.

“I’m going to have to sell the house, are you interested?”

While surprised, Martin feared this day would come — even though she’s rented the same home for sixteen years, she’s still at the whim of an expensive housing market.

“My heart was beating out of my chest,” she recalled.

Martin’s landlord offered the house for about $800,000 — lower than the local median price of $1.55 million but still much higher than the state average of $575,000. With thousands of dollars worth of improvements needed, it was more of a risk than an investment to Martin.

After raising two kids in the wall-to-wall carpeted home, she’s on the housing hunt again. She’s posted signs at Mo’s, checked local Facebook groups and listings, consulted her friends — and almost a year later, Martin still hasn’t found a space that checks her minimal requirements: kid and pet-friendly, and reasonably priced.

Now, she’s fully diving into the “Island Shuffle,” in a much worse housing environment than she experienced sixteen years ago.

“I’m hopeful that something will work out because we’ve lived [on Island] for so long,” she said.

Martin, on an Island where a recent study found that every other resident is cost burdened by housing, is just one local this spring who is finding themselves caught in the “Island Shuffle” — a common phrase used to describe the many residents who jump between rentals, whether a home, unit, or a backyard tent.

But town select and planning boards, along with affordable housing committees, are launching a new, Island-wide initiative they hope will improve the housing landscape of the Vineyard. Towns are starting what has been coined as the housing production plan (HPP). The idea is to come up with a holistic view of current housing needs and produce an action plan going forward. And they are asking for public input starting today.

This iteration of the housing plan is partly a reflection on a past housing plan from nine years ago that towns either dropped completely or didn’t fully carry out. This time around, planners say they’re going about it differently.

In 2016, all Island towns started housing production plans through the Martha’s Vineyard Commission with consulting from JM Goldson community preservation and planning. Part of the 2016 production plan estimated what turned out to be an understatement of the Island’s current housing woes. Highlighted in an informational insert published in the MV Times and used to promote the community meetings for the HPP in 2016, featured population projections, demographics, and housing cost averages. Included was a predicted rise in population of 12 percent by the year 2035, based on statistics and trends up to that point.

But nine years later, there’s been a total population growth of nearly 25 percent. Underestimating that figure likely led to an undercount of how much housing would really be needed on the Island.

One statistic that did prove true in the pamphlet was a subhead in large-fonted, looming letters: “If you don’t already own a home here, you probably can’t afford one now,” followed by: “We are losing families and our workforce due to the price of homes and lack of affordable year-round rental units. We are projected to lose more.”

Despite that projection, four out of six town planning boards abandoned the project.

According to those working on the plan at the time, the sentiment was that many of the towns weren’t confident in the specifics of the housing production plan. Members were worried it would pave the way for multi-unit apartment buildings that would threaten the historical and natural beauty of the Island. Some planning board members were also concerned that it would cater to younger generations and leave the rapidly aging Island population behind.

West Tisbury and Oak Bluffs were the only towns that voted to integrate the HPP’s recommendations at the time. But the past iteration was less successful after the population growth predictions fell short, and the housing market hasn’t seen the upward swing the production plan intended for.

Housing experts said the COVID pandemic in 2020 brought an influx of new, year-round residents to the Island — a 25 percent population growth to be precise — and housing struggles intensified.

According to a recent housing needs assessment, published by the Martha’s Vineyard (MV) Commission in July of 2024, the price of rent has risen to an estimated average of $3,000 — although locals have reported even higher rates in interviews. In 2012 — around the time Martin from Mo’s moved into her current rental — the median cost to purchase a home was $600,000, meaning cost has increased 158 percent since then to a median of $1.55 million.

This year, the average income needed to purchase a home here is $431,700 a year. The actual median income for locals is $102,348. And that gap is growing. According to the MVC’s housing needs assessment, without new housing supply and zoning changes, prices will become even more competitive with less units available. The commission report also found that 53 percent of renters and 39 percent of homeowners are cost burdened, many severely cost burdened. The report called the housing crisis “unprecedented,” largely due to the population boom during the pandemic.

Ewell Hopkins, who was involved in many of those planning discussions from 2016-2017 in Oak Bluffs and across the Island, said community input is crucial for creating a more holistic housing plan this time around. And the efficacy is completely reliant on how involved local residents are in their own empowerment of needs.

“A housing production plan cannot be worth its weight in anything if it is not preceded by tremendous public interest,” Hopkins said.

“The production plan is not simply how many units we’re going to strive to build … It’s a facilitated process that brings all stakeholders together and says: What are we trying to accomplish with housing? More importantly, what type of housing would facilitate that goal?”

In a 2017 article about the HPP efforts of the time, published soon after an all-planning board decided not to move forward with the project, Chilmark planning board member Peter Cook was quoted as saying “With any luck we’ll come up with a vision statement further down the process that reflects the reality more.”

According to Laura Silber, the Island housing planner at the MV Commission, that’s exactly what’s happening now, nine years later. “The town governments and residents are entering into this current HPP process with a higher level of awareness and increased local engagement in housing issues both locally and statewide,” Silber said. She said that bodes well for this time around in the housing production plan.

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission, local planning, select, and housing boards, with assistance from the Hingham-based Barrett Planning Group, are now moving into the next steps in the creation of an updated housing production plan for each town. Community meetings are happening throughout the month of April, the first one starting on April 10 in Tisbury. Here is a list of public information for meetings in all six Island towns.

What’s the Housing Production Plan?

A housing production plan is meant to identify obstacles, find solutions, and create a five-year action plan to better the housing market of a region or town. It’s also a way of aligning town policy and supply with the Massachusetts Affordable Housing Law Chapter 40B — which states all districts in the state must have a minimum of 10 percent of their housing supply dedicated to affordable units. All Island towns besides Aquinnah are under the requirements outlined in the 40B chapter.

“There’s an aim to increase the Island’s housing supply, to preserve affordability where it already exists, and to create a plan that conforms to state requirements,” Alexis Lanzillotta, principal planner for the Barrett Planning Group explained.

Just like the state’s broader plan, the housing production plan starts with a housing needs assessment, which the MVC and Barrett Planning Group completed in 2024. The assessment got the lay of the land, and provided statistics. They also completed a regional zoning analysis in 2024, which outlined ways zoning has impacted the housing crisis, and could help in the future. According to Lanzillotta, the production plan will go even deeper — taking community input into account, and creating a five-year action plan for an improved housing market.

A production plan could provide a framework for zoning changes, building requirements, accessory dwelling unit additions, and more to address needs on the Island.

“The current HPP project builds on the data and analyses provided to the towns in the [housing needs assessment] and the 2024 Island-wide zoning for housing solutions report, and is occurring in the context of efforts to address a statewide housing crisis, including recent passage of the Affordable Homes Act,” Silber said.

Why now?

In August of 2024, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey signed the “Affordable Homes Act” into law, and completed a housing needs assessment and housing production plan, titled “A Home for Everyone,” for the whole state — the first of its kind. The needs assessment showed a lack of housing supply in Massachusetts, and stipulated that 222,000 homes needed to be built in order to provide adequate housing for residents.

The Affordable Homes Act paved the way for a seasonal communities designation, opened up allowances for accessory dwelling units, also known as ADUs, to be built on existing property, and legislated $5.16 billion in spending — money to be given through grants and housing programs to counties and towns. One way to prove housing needs, and qualify for some of said grants is to create a town-by-town housing production plan.

What’s next?

The Barrett Planning Group and Laura Silber, Island housing planner at the MVC, have completed their meetings with the individual planning boards that have outlined the current plan.

“What we’re doing now, the next step, so we’re reviewing your last HPP [housing production plan], and I understand, it was not adopted, but we want to still use that as at least a jumping off point to see what’s changed and what’s been accomplished,” Lanzillotta told the board in the recent Edgartown meeting.

Starting on April 10th, the towns will be holding public meetings to hear community hopes and concerns as their next step of the housing production plan process. Individual meeting dates and information can be found here.

The draft plan is proposed for June, with final updates in July of 2025, at which point the select and planning boards must approve it yet again.

In the meantime, locals are still shuffling apartments and reorienting their housing situation to keep up with any changes.

One of those residents, twenty-two year old Jaidynn Villari, is a medical assistant at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital who recently found out she’s pregnant. Alongside her excitement for this new chapter, she found herself grappling with the stress of security. The lease she has right now ends in May, and she’s been looking for a suitable place for her partner and soon-to-be family without luck.

She said she’s moved seven times since arriving on Island in 2021.

“It’s hard to find something here,” Villari said. “Now we have the baby coming so it’s more of a hassle to find a place year-round.”

Villari clarified it’s not just the moving that makes the seasonal shuffle difficult, but the cost. Having to pay deposits multiple times a year has been a strain — she estimates she’s paid up to $5,000 each time.

“Moving seasonally, you have to pay first, last, and sometimes security. You’re usually paying all three to move into someone’s house. And figure you’re doing that twice a year, it takes a lot of money out of you,” Villari said. “So I don’t see in the foreseeable future, it being affordable. I definitely see more obstacles, but I like to be optimistic.”

The meeting dates are as follows:

Tisbury: April 10th, from 5:00-6:30pm

Edgartown: April 16th, from 5:30-7:00pm

Chilmark: April 16th, from 6:00-7:30pm

West Tisbury: April 17th, from 5:00-6:30pm

Aquinnah: April 17th, from 4:00-5:30pm

Oak Bluffs: April 30th, from 6:00-7:30pm