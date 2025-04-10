Services Thursday for Elizabeth Brady

Elizabeth Brady (“Betty”) of Vineyard Haven, a lifelong community builder, mental health advocate, and dedicated executive assistant and office manager, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2025.

Born in New York City in 1933, she grew up in the Bronx, child of Irish immigrants William and Anna Shortall. Betty raised a family of five children, building strong, lasting relationships along the way as the family moved through several states before eventually settling in Duxbury for many years.

Martha’s Vineyard became home in 1991, and Betty continued her career as a trusted executive assistant and office manager, supporting leadership at Martha’s Vineyard Bank, the Visiting Nurses Association, and Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. A passionate advocate for mental health, she served on the board of Taunton State Hospital, and volunteered at the Alliance for Mentally Ill in service to her beloved son, Brendan Brady.

A woman of many interests, Betty had an adventurous spirit and a deep appreciation for culture. She loved traveling the world, immersing herself in the arts, and staying engaged with politics and world events. A sports lover of all kinds, she could quote statistics and history, including that of her adored New England Patriots!

Betty built a community of friends who became her Island family, studying astrology, playing bridge, taking biweekly water aerobics classes, delivering Meals on Wheels, and being a mentor and friend to many. A resident of Havenside for the past 22 years, her intellect, warmth, and compassion left a lasting impression on all who knew her.

She is survived by children Matthew Brady and his wife Kelly of Marshfield, Christopher Brady of Perkasie, Pa., Betsy Mulvey and her husband Michael of Milton, and Mary Grace and her husband Patrick of Mansfield; grandchildren Lauren Brady, Jeff Brady, Anna Mulvey, and Kate Mulvey; as well as nieces and nephews and their families, Barbara Shortall, Laura Twomey, and John Shortall, and a great-grandchild, Cameron Brady. Betty was predeceased by son Brendan Brady, and brother John Shortall.

A celebration of life will be held on April 17, 2025, at 11 am at Grace Church, 34 Woodland Ave. in Vineyard Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, online at hospiceofmv.org/fundraising.