Voting underway in Edgartown, Oak Bluffs and West Tisbury

Elections are underway in Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, and West Tisbury today that are seeing challengers to a longtime incumbent on the Edgartown select board and will result in a new town clerk in Oak Bluffs .

Here is the voting information for each town:

Edgartown

Polls are open until 7 pm at the Edgartown Town Hall on 70 Main Street.

Two candidates, Alex Morrisson and Glen Searle, are challenging incumbent Michael Donaroma for his seat on the select board, a position he has held for over a decade. The candidates told the Times about themselves and their views of issues in Edgartown last week.

The only other contested race is between incumbent Michael Shallett and Taylor Clifford Pierce for one seat on the planning board. The ballot can be found here.

Oak Bluffs

Polls are open until 7 pm at the Oak Bluffs Public Library on 56R School Street.

There are several contested elections in Oak Bluffs, but the one that has received the most attention is the three-way race between Gail Barmakian, Benjamin Robert Clark, and Amy Lee Del Torto for the town clerk position. The elected candidate will be taking the seat of Colleen Morris, who retired as town clerk in January but has been helping town town in an interim capacity. The ballot can be found here.

Voters are also considering a ballot question to upgrade a sewer pump station.

West Tisbury

Polls are open until 8 pm at the West Tisbury Public Safety Building on 454 State Road.

The only contested race is for a seat on the health board between Peter J. D’Angelo and Daniel James Sauer. The elected candidate will be taking the seat of Jessica Miller, who is not running and is also a select board member. The ballot can be found here.

The town is also looking at ballot questions to fund its budget and school repairs. A third ballot question was rejected by voters during the annual town meeting.

Get to know the candidates better through these forums for Edgartown and Oak Bluffs, can also be watched on the available on the MVTV website.