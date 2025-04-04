Meet the candidates running for Edgartown select board

The race for one seat on the Edgartown select board will culminate on Thursday, April 10. Two challengers — Alex Morrison and Glen Searle — are up against Michael Donaroma, an incumbent who has been on the board for over a decade.

Polls are open from 10 am to 7 pm.

We posed the following questions to the candidates, and their responses are below.

Tell us about yourself and why you are running.

2. One of the biggest projects before Edgartown residents will be updating and expanding the town’s sewer system. How would you help the town move forward with the project — if you think it should — while also not burdening taxpayers?

3. Housing is an Island-wide issue; some consider a crisis. How would you propose bringing some relief while also maintaining the character of Edgartown, and not overburdening the town’s infrastructure?

4. Beach access on Chappy has been an ongoing concern in Edgartown. What could you do as a select board member to ensure access while considering concerns of some Chappy homeowners?

5. What aspects of town government would you like to see improved, or are you hoping to preserve the status quo?

Michael Donaroma

1 of 1

Michael Donaroma, 73, is a lifelong resident of Edgartown, along with my family, including two young granddaughters; we are fifth-generation Islanders. I’m the president of Donaroma’s Nursery and Landscape Services, established in 1971. I’ve served 12 years on the Edgartown planning board, 10 years on the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, 15-plus years the Edgartown Land Bank advisory board chair, more than 12 years on the Edgartown select board, chair on new library building committee through its completion, president of Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls club for two years, and cemetery expansion.

2. This is state-regulated and will be very expensive. Proper planning and execution will hopefully allow for expansion to the Ocean Heights area. Another large project will be our share of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School expansion. The select board and our town administrator, accountants, and the Town Hall office staff have done a fantastic job with the Edgartown budgets. We are in excellent financial condition. We have the second or third lowest tax rate, and continue to maintain a triple-A bond rating. We have a lot of experience, and will be putting it to good use.

3. Affordable housing is a critical issue. Developing an effective, affordable housing strategy is essential to ensure that Edgartown residents and workforce have access to safe, decent, and affordable homes. Our committee is updating the town housing strategy to establish clear goals and objectives. The plan must consider long-term sustainability, so affordable units remain available for future generations. With high land and building costs, funding is a key component of our strategy. We must identify and leverage a variety of funding sources.

4. The conservation commission has been working long and hard on this. The town has taken over more responsibility of maintaining Norton Point Beach for public access. Working with the Trustees of Reservations along with Cape Poge landowners is important. There is much discussion on who owns, controls, and has rights. The town attorneys, conservation commission, marine advisory, Trustees of Reservations, property owners, and more are trying to keep good planning and reasonable access, to protect the beach and protect the homeowners’ rights. The select board is working to provide as much safe and practicable public access as possible.

5. While the town is in excellent financial shape, there is always room for improvement. The current board, with our town administrator, is deeply committed to positive change. The longstanding approach to government in Edgartown has been rooted in deep institutional knowledge, strong relationships, and a firm grasp on how to get things accomplished in a small, close-knit community. Continuity brings stability. Over time, trust is built between department heads, elected officials, and residents. Yes, innovation is important. It must be combined with thoughtful planning and rooted in understanding our history. Knowing where to maintain and where to evolve is critical.

Alex Morrison

1 of 1

I’m known in town by Alex Morrison. I am 42 years old. Born on-Island, raised in Edgartown. I own a landscaping and construction business. I am running for select board to help preserve the unique character and history of Edgartown. My goal is to ensure that when my children are old enough to raise their own families, they too will have the opportunity to live here.

2. As the current chairman of the wastewater commission, serving my second term, I’ve been deeply involved in the development of the town’s comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan. Looking ahead to the next 20 years, I believe this issue must be moved forward to ensure the long-term health of our aquifer and ponds. I believe it is critical for the sustainability of Edgartown. With a thoughtful growth and regulatory framework in place, we could qualify for a number of federal and state funding opportunities. While we could potentially implement a residential year-round exemption of up to 35 percent, it is something that must be approached with careful consideration.

3. This is an issue I’ve given a lot of thought to, and it really resonates with me personally. Many of the kids I grew up with have had to leave the Island, and it’s not something I want to see happen to my daughters as they grow up. We need to do a better job of working collaboratively, much like we do with the high school or the airport, to find a solution that benefits everyone. This approach will help ensure we don’t put undue strain on our schools, fire departments, police, and EMS. It’s time to recognize this as an Island-wide issue that demands an Island-wide solution

4. I know that many of our boards and community members have been working tirelessly on this for years. I understand there is a fragile balance between open access and a clear, managed strategy, but hopefully we can get everyone together in one room and decide on what our best course of action will be. We should not have to endure another summer with the beach closed; it will have a significant impact on both our tourism community and our residents. With so many private beaches being inaccessible, this area is crucial. Hosting collaborative meetings with the town, various boards, beachgoers, and Trustees will be essential. If this means holding weekly meetings to develop weekly solutions, then that’s something we’re going to need to commit to. It’s vital that we work together and stay proactive in addressing this.

5. Edgartown has benefited from great leadership, and I have deep respect for those who’ve dedicated themselves to this community. However, I also believe it’s time to bring in some fresh energy and new ideas. I am focused on securing a better future for my children, and I want to advocate for the next generation. Our town is facing new challenges, from lack of housing to climate change. We need to be thinking forward, not just maintaining the status quo. I’m not looking to upend what has been working, I want to build on it. My goal is to ensure Edgartown remains strong, vibrant, and sustainable for years to come.

Glen Searle

1 of 1

I am 68, lifelong Islander, semiretired, excited to announce my candidacy for Edgartown select board member. As a lifelong resident with more than 37 years of public service, I believe that experience, dedication, and fresh ideas are key to keeping our town strong, while embracing thoughtful change. I have served on multiple boards, including the fire department, wastewater commission, planning board, Community Preservation committee, Christmas decoration committee, and parks department. I’m committed to working hard for our community. Those that know me know that I am honest, hardworking, and approachable. I believe in open communication and making responsible decisions for the future of Edgartown.

2. It will be a big and expensive project, I would go for grants and federal funding.

3. Edgartown is in the middle of building 11 buildings of affordable housing off Clevelandtown Road, and I’m on the Community Preservation committee, and Edgartown always votes to send Island Housing Trust funds to build housing.



Glen Searle did not provide answers for questions 4 and 5. –Ed.