Legislation would require motorcycle license for mopeds

The Vineyard’s State House representative has filed legislation that would require a motorcycle license to drive a moped anywhere in Massachusetts, which could end moped rentals on the Island.

Falmouth representative and freshman lawmaker Thomas Moakley filed H.3743 earlier this year as a way to improve the safety of drivers — moped or other vehicle drivers on the road — as well as pedestrians and bicyclists.

“These are akin to driving a motorcycle,” Moakley told The Times, adding that riders should be well-acquainted with the machines. “They drive at high speeds, and they really have the potential to be dangerous for the operator and everyone on the road.” Having the license requirement will help ensure that some expertise and knowledge will make mopeds that much safer, he said.

There is mixed reaction to the latest legislative proposal, with a local business owner saying that moped rentals would be drastically impacted, while local law enforcement are supportive.

As explained by first responders, there are few safety or training requirements for visitors who come to the Island and rent a moped, many not realizing that the vehicles can be unstable, especially with a passenger on the back.

Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jonathan Searle said that the vast amount of moped accidents on the Island are from riders who aren’t trained properly. Requiring the motorcycle license is common sense, to him. He thinks at the bare minimum, a motorcycle permit should be required, a step even below a license.

“So many of these accidents can be linked to error,” Searle said. “There is an art to riding a two-wheel vehicle. It takes a skill set.”

The legislation is the latest round of action taken over the past few decades to minimize the danger of mopeds, on an Island where there have been multiple tragic and fatal accidents. The town of Oak Bluffs has twice tried to ban moped rentals through the Massachusetts legislature with individual home-rule petitions. But with lawmakers pointing to fear of setting a precedent for other communities across the state and legislating town by town, the efforts have failed.

John Leone, the owner of all three moped rental licenses on the Island, said it’ll be tough for the State House to pass this legislation as well, considering the difficulty other bills have had. “There will be a lot of opposition,” Leone said.

But the owner also notes that the impacts to his business if the legislation were to pass would be insurmountable, noting that the vast majority of his customers do not have motorcycle licenses. He said it’s likely close to 90 percent, if not more. “It’s another way of putting us out of business,” Leone said.

Leone has been trying to get the town’s attention to purchasing his business, with the intention of getting moped rentals off the Island completely.

Moakley acknowledges that getting the motorcycle-license requirement passed could take a while to pass, and it’ll take some hard work trying to build consensus among his colleagues.

“It’ll take time and it’ll take effort, but it could save lives,” Moakley said. He further noted that mopeds exist in a gray area between bicycles and motorcycles, with inconsistent enforcement and classification: “Martha’s Vineyard has seen too much tragedy as a result of this legal misclassification.”

The bill also has support from state Senator Juilian Cyr, who has yet to file a Senate version of the proposal.

“Rep. Moakley’s bill is a common-sense step toward making the roads of the Islands and the rest of Massachusetts safer for everyone — whether you’re behind the wheel, biking to work, or simply walking through town,” said Cyr. “Requiring moped drivers to be licensed like motorcyclists is a reasonable measure that reflects the realities we’re seeing on our roads.”

No hearing has taken place, or even been scheduled, on the legislation yet. Moakley said that bill H.3743 has been referred to the Joint Committee on Transportation for further review. He encourages anyone supportive of the measure to send written testimony to the committee at siobhan.morrissey@mahouse.gov.