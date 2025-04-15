Oak Bluffs Town Column

“To make life a little better for people less fortunate than you. That’s what I think a meaningful life is. One lives not just for oneself, but for one’s community.” —Ruth Bader Ginsberg

Our community just lost someone who worked hard to make life better for others. Gail Landers was a natural caregiver who loved and nurtured hundreds of children, and their families, over her 30-plus years as a family child care provider. She also deeply cared for her family and friends. She will be so missed.

I received a note from Brittany, France, about Gail Landers. James Bourbon Dampierre grew up in Oak Bluffs, and was related to Gail. He sent these lovely words to share: “My husband and I send our best wishes to Anita in her time of mourning, and to her children and grandchildren. Gail was singular, a force of nature, and a special human being. I will miss her fiercely, like all of the members of my family who have gone on to Glory. My prayers are with Anita, Brad, JoJo, and Philip in their time of grief. The memory of Gail will always be with those who loved her best.”

Congratulations to Amy Del Torto, our new town clerk! We also have a new select board member, Sean DeBettencourt, and a new parks commission member, Dana Hughes. Congratulations ,and thank you for serving our town.

Celebrate Earth Day, Saturday, April 19. From 10 am to noon, Vineyard Conservation Society volunteers will be set up at beaches across the Island with bags and gloves. All you have to do is pick your favorite beach and collect trash. Oh, but save the most unusual thing you find, and bring it to the Earth Day Festival afterward, from noon to 3 at the M.V Museum. Free lunch and entry to the museum included, plus prizes, music, and games. To see. the beach locations, go to vineyardconservation.org.

Easter will be celebrated this year on April 20. It seems a little late, but it is always the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox. Christians gather to celebrate with special church services and festive meals. Oh, and the Easter bunny. A big bunny who somehow gets into your house and leaves baskets of goodies for children. When I was young, I thought the date of Easter Sunday was determined by my grandmother, as we always went to her house for Easter dinner. And I did wonder how the basket of goodies showed up, but I didn’t ask any questions.

Spring vacation for schools is next week. Wishing all teachers and staff a restful break! There are activities for kids going on all week — the YMCA is offering a weeklong camp filled with activities, the Family Center is open for playgroups for the little ones, and the libraries will be open with programming for all ages.

Happy Birthday to Megan Briere on the 18th. Mark Baird celebrates his day on the 19th. On the 20th, we send balloons to Matt Leonard. Happy birthday to Heidi Ganser, Jeff Bryant, and Shelby Ponte on April 22.

