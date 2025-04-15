Poet’s Corner: The Rip

The Rip

By Jeffrey Agnoli

We thought we knew this sea

we all swim within

but the sudden and fierce grip

of a rip current seized

even the most adept swimmers

churning the water sickly green

and pulling all into dark depths

where hungry great whites

and poisonous jellies lurk

and the horizon ends

yet even with salt-stung eyes

we can keep the ribbon of hope

in sight and swim parallel

to its undying light with a tireless

stroke and weightless float

until we emerge from the

tossing waves and stand on the

shore of a new and better land.

Jeffrey Agnoli is an Edgartown resident. Poems available on Instagram @jeffagnoli.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com. Please include a two- to three-sentence bio.