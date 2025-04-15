Real Estate Transactions: April 7 – 11, 2025

Chilmark

April 8, Peter Flagel, trustee of Menemshovitz Realty Trust, sold 8 Snail Road, 14 Snail Road, and 0 Wooten Bassett Road to SMD Investments LLC for $15,000,000.

Edgartown

April 11, Patricia M. Norris sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 310 Week 27 to James A. Ryan Jr. and Lindsay J. Ryan for $17,500.

April 11, Division St. Properties LLC sold 61 Division Road to Maria Badey for $4,565,000.

Oak Bluffs

April 9, Perry W. Patterson, Anne K. Patterson, and Kimball Harrill Patterson sold 15 Plymouth Ave. to Perry W. Patterson and Anne K. Patterson, trustees of Patterson Living Trust, for $1.

April 11, Judith Kranz sold 56 Narragansett Ave. Unit 3A, to Piperita LLC for $640,000.

West Tisbury

April 11, Peter G. Mauro sold 41 Old County Road to Dana Munn and Natalie Munn for $1,150,000.