Anchors Away MV helps people to downsize

My ears perked up when Vineyarder Kristy Brooks said, “If there’s less chaos on the outside, we’re likely to feel less chaos on the inside.” She believes that reducing external clutter can lead to inner peace. Since thoughts continually vie for space in my brain, the idea of being able to do something on the outside to help immediately intrigued me.

Brooks just launched Anchors Away MV, inspired by Swedish deathcleaning. This approach encourages individuals to thoughtfully curate and downsize their belongings at any stage of life, creating a more harmonious living environment and alleviating the burden on loved ones: “In some ways, it sounds dramatic, but it’s really not. It’s an act of love.” In the process, Brooks also assists clients in preserving memories and passing on meaningful items to the next generation. “I help people prioritize what truly matters, and find ways to honor their memories while simplifying their possessions.”

Brooks helps clients clarify their goals during an initial conversation, to discern their true intentions. “Feelings are important in this work. I come up with a customized plan. I provide guidance and support to help clients assess their belongings and identify what to keep, donate, sell, or discard. Then I help them organize the remaining items in a way that makes sense for their life. My goal is to ensure this process is as smooth and stress-free as possible.

“I meet people where they are,” Brooks explains. “Some say they want to do this, and aren’t ready because it can be so emotional. Even if they don’t get rid of one thing, I’d be OK if they identified what was significant and documented it to let their next of kin or heirs know why it was important. Then they can choose to let it go or not. People have also asked me to do it for them. Some want to do it very quickly, or take the next three years. It’s about developing a plan that will work for the person to assist them in being successful.”

Brooks’ work isn’t all about logistics; it includes supporting clients in releasing items that no longer benefit them, and finding appreciative new homes. “I facilitate the disposal of items people no longer want, whether through donation to charity, arranging for sale through estate sales or online platforms, recycling, upcycling, or coordinating with waste removal services for items that cannot be donated or sold.”

Beth Kostman, who hired Brooks to help clear out her garage, which hadn’t been touched in two decades, shares, “Kristy handled everything from having a truck do a dump run to bringing things to the thrift shop. When she was done, I just stood in the middle of the garage and felt this breath of fresh air because of the difference.”

Michelle Vilms hired Brooks to assist her in decluttering a walk-in closet jam-packed with items, including some going back 20 years in her kids’ lives. “We spent about five hours. The exercise was very cathartic in purging memories of the past — the things you hung onto and don’t even know why. It was eye-opening. It was asking how that serves you. How can you look at that differently, and will it free you in other parts of your life? It was so great. There were a lot of laughs about why you can’t throw something out.”

This was about 10 months ago, and Vilms reports that the closet is still in good order. “I went back in and cleaned even more out myself, but sometimes you need someone to hold your hand. Kristy helps you identify what’s holding you back. It’s more than organizing your closet. It is a cathartic thoughtfulness about why you’re going to do something, and how much it will free you. I can tell you, the next few days I felt so lifted. It was so much greater than I expected, and I felt really loved.”

Brooks began her career in corporate finance and private equity real estate investing: “Over time, I did a lot of work on myself, moving into a more heart-centered space. I helped a lot of friends and family with decluttering.” Folks encouraged Brooks to start the business, which perfectly aligns with what makes her happy. “My mission in life is leading and inspiring others to get unstuck. Helping people let go is a big part of what I hope to be able to do. I get great joy in observing that not only in myself but in others.”

Whether you’re downsizing, moving to a new home, or simply want to declutter and organize your space, the process can be transformational. As Brooks says, “In the letting go, miracles happen.”

For more information, visit anchorsawaymv.com or contact kristy@anchorsawaymv.com.