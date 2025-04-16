FARM Institute egg hunt

Hop over to the Trustees’ FARM Institute for an egg-ceptional egg hunt. There will be three separate egg hunts based on age: Ages 2 and under, 3 through 5, and 6 and up, for the more advanced egg-hunt participants. Each age category features one golden egg with a special prize. The egg hunt for ages 2 and under begins at 9:45 am; the 3-to-5 age group hunt starts at 10:15 am; and the egg hunt for ages 6 and up begins at 10:30 am. Please note that you must sign up for the correct time slot for your child. Please bring your own basket. Start times are sharp, so please arrive early. There will be no refunds for missed time slots. Preregistration is encouraged, as this event historically sells out. This is a weather-dependent program, and will not run in inclement weather. You will be notified by 8 am on the day of the event by email if this program will not run. Cost is $5 for members; $10 for nonmembers. For tickets, visit: thetrustees.org/event/426837. Saturday, April 19, 9:45 am for ages 2 and under, 10:15 am for ages 3-5, and 10:30 am for ages 6 and up. 14 Aero Ave., Edgartown.