Quite the bite at Quitsa Kitchen

My wife and I have been very excited to try the new bites at Quitsa Kitchen — it’s been on our list for weeks — and we finally found the time to visit. First off, what a wonderful job they did with the dining room. It’s clean, hip, and cozy. We chose a comfy cushioned seat by the window, and I browsed the menu as my wife tended to our newborn. There were plenty of options to choose from that all sounded delicious. My wife gave me the responsibility to order for both of us, so I decided to order the French Onion Grilled Cheese and Ham, and the popular Fire and Honey Chicken Sandwich.

As we waited, we spent some time with our dear friend, Theresa Manning, the owner and head chef of Quitsa Kitchen. She gave us the VIP tour, and shared her accomplishments and plans for the future. Her ambition was wonderful to hear, and definitely inspirational — made me believe I could achieve my goals as well.

Everything smelled delicious, sounded delectable — and was made in-house. The more we chatted, the more hungry I got, excited to try the food. As we made our way back to our seats, we passed a fridge with take-home prepared meals, soups — you name it. Finally our food arrived, and it was time to taste.

We started with the French Onion Grilled Cheese and Ham. I pulled apart the sandwich halves, and as the cheese stretched out, our mouths dropped in awe and we locked eyes. We knew this was going to be good! Wonderful fresh bread, top-shelf cheese, all made with love. We loved it. It was delicious. We’d get it again, friends.

Next up was the Fire and Honey Chicken Sandwich. My wife slid the paper-wrapped goodie to me across the table, and my nostrils filled with delight as I prepared for my first bite. The sandwich was served on homemade focaccia bread, and let me tell you, they know what they’re doing with this bread. They have a baker who’s highly experienced, and you can tell — the proof is in the pudding, as they say. The chicken was fried to perfection, and juicy in the middle. It came with fresh lettuce, housemade honey sriracha aioli, house-pickled onions, and pickles. The chef balanced the sandwich well. It wasn’t too spicy, and kept me dancing in my seat with joy. I would 100 percent suggest going to Quitsa Kitchen for lunch. My belly was very pleased.

Quitsa Kitchen is open Tuesday through Sunday. The cafe is open 6:30 am to 5 pm for baked goods and “Grab-n-Go.” The kitchen is open for breakfast from 7 am to 11 am, and lunch runs from 11 am to 2 pm. 455 State Road, Unit 9, Vineyard Haven.