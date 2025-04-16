Raphael Joseph Fusco, known affectionately to friends and family as Ray, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2025, at the age of 86, in Danvers.

Born on Nov. 3, 1938, in Boston, Ray was a man whose generosity, kindness, and loving nature touched the lives of all who knew him. Throughout his life, Ray was a man of many talents, and an ever-present figure in his community. He dedicated many years as a custodian at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, where his diligent work ethic and friendly demeanor made him a favorite among staff and students alike. Ray’s commitment to service extended beyond the school grounds, as he took on the role of a bus driver for the Vineyard Transit Authority (VTA). His passengers often remarked on his punctuality and the care he took in ensuring a safe and pleasant journey for all. In addition to his work with the VTA, Ray was also known as a reliable and friendly cab driver for Jon’s Taxi. His knowledge of the area and his engaging conversations made every cab ride an enjoyable experience. Ray’s presence in the community was one of comfort and reliability, and he was always willing to lend a helping hand or a listening ear to anyone in need.

Ray was also a veteran of the U.S. Navy who served during the Vietnam War. His dedication to his country was evident through his valiant service, for which he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, a testament to his integrity and discipline.

Ray was the cherished son of the late Raphael and Sandrina (D’Alessandro) Fusco. He was a devoted husband to his late wife, Lillian (Worob) Fusco, with whom he shared a lifetime of love and memories. A proud father, he is survived by his children, Christine Fusco and Stephen Fusco of Malden. Ray was predeceased by his sister, Mary E. Bruno, and his brother, Samuel Fusco. His legacy continues through several loving nieces and nephews, who will remember him fondly for his warmth and unwavering support.

Family and friends honored Ray’s life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home in East Boston, on April 13. Another visitation was held at Chapman Funeral Home in Oak Bluffs, April 15, before leaving in procession to St. Augustine’s Church in Vineyard Haven for a funeral Mass celebrating his life. Services concluded with Ray being laid to rest at New Westside Cemetery on Robinson Road in Edgartown.

In accordance with the family’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ray’s memory to the Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923.

May he rest in peace.