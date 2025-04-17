Edgartown honors longtime harbormaster, town retirees 

1 of 6

At the Wharf Pub on Main Street on Wednesday night, the back bar was shoulder-to-shoulder and buzzing with Edgartown community pride as families, employees, friends and residents of Edgartown gathered to celebrate the retirement of a number of town employees, many serving the town for decades.

Among the honorees was town accountant Amy Tierney, wastewater department facilities manager William Burke, conservation agent Jane Varkonda, and Harbormaster Charlie Blair.

Burke was thanked first for his diligence and consistency during his time as the wastewater department’s facility manager, starting in 2020. Tierney, who also started in 2020, was praised by town administrator James Hagerty for her role in securing the town’s AAA issuers rating, and Varkonda, a conservation agent since 1988, was celebrated for her protection and care of the Island’s beauty.

“She’s genuinely a steward of the natural beauty of Martha’s Vineyard,” said Hagerty at the Wharf on Wednesday night.

But emotions peaked as Hagerty introduced Blair to the stage, who’s been a local legend and the town’s harbormaster since 1985.

“You don’t hear about the harbor because Charlie does such a good job,” said Hagerty. “I hear from a lot of departments but I don’t hear from Charlie — he’s left some big shoes to fill because he’s such a legend.”

Blair took the stage next, briefly reflecting on his time as Harbormaster.

“I found a home here and it’s just been unbelievable,” said Blair.

“They said they were looking for a harbormaster so I applied and got a rejection letter…. But about a week later, I got another letter asking me to come see them,” said Blair. “And [selectman] Arthur Smadbeck asked me to be his harbormaster.”

Blair brought his successor onto the stage, Gary Kovack.

“I can’t believe I’m leaving but I want to introduce you to Mr. Kovack,” said Blair. “I told him not to forget to put the cormorant oil on everyday so the s*** runs right off ya.”

Many Islanders familiar with the joke and Blair’s lighthearted humor roared and festivities carried on into the evening.