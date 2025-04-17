Terminal bomb scare suspect pleads not guilty

At the Edgartown District court on Wednesday, David Capato, a 56-year-old Edgartown man who allegedly made a bomb threat at the Vineyard Haven Steamship Authority earlier this year, pleaded not guilty to all six indictments against him.

Capato is facing charges of disorderly conduct, improper storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, making a bomb or high-jack threat causing serious public alarm, intimidation of a witness and threat to commit a crime.

The Edgartown man was arrested following a standoff with the Martha’s Vineyard Tactical Response team in January.

Capato, who was previously a New York City Police Officer, was going through a mental health crisis at the time of his incident but is doing well now, according to attorney Robb Moriarty.

“He was having a real tough go but he is taking his medication, he is cleaning his house, he’s doing all the right things,” said Moriarty in the court on Wednesday. Moriarty said Capato’s previous actions “are not in line with his history or character.”

Capato was released on personal recognizance in March, although he was ordered to adhere to a number of conditions including taking his prescribed medication, engage in mental health counseling, and to check in with a probation officer once a week. The judge also ordered that he can’t own any firearms or leave the Commonwealth without approval of court.

Capato was indicted on charges earlier this month.