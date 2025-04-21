Barbara Dean Hatch Keeling, 84, loving mother, sister, aunt, and great-aunt, passed away on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

She was born on Jan. 23, 1941, in Oak Bluffs. Prior to living most recently in Abingdon, Va., she was a longtime resident of Naples and West Palm Beach, Fla.

Barbara had a career as a dedicated licensed practical nurse (LPN) for more than 30 years, serving at multiple hospitals and nursing facilities in the West Palm Beach area. She found joy in spending time with her family, and being at the ocean and beach — especially on Martha’s Vineyard, her birthplace. Barbara will always be remembered for her impeccable style, fashionable hats, and many fun shopping trips. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Wade Edward Keeling; her mother and stepfather, Marjorie Rabbitt Rusbosin and Capt. Vincent Rusbosin, U.S. Navy; her father, George Edward Hatch; and her sister and brother-in-law, Joan Rusbosin Foote and Capt. Herbert Whittier Foote III, U.S. Navy. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Jean Hatch of Abingdon, Va.; her brother and sister-in-law, Vincent II and Victoria Rusbosin of Mount Airy, Md.; and her sister and brother-in-law, Jayne Rusbosin Stanek and Carl Stanek of Vineyard Haven; Jimmie Keeling of Georgia; and many friends and extended family. She was a loving and treasured aunt and great-aunt, adored by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A joint celebration of life will be held on Martha’s Vineyard for Barbara and her son, Wade, at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Perry Cremation and Funeral Alternatives in Abingdon, Va.

“You are my sunshine, my only sunshine /You make me happy when skies are gray /You’ll never know, dear, how much I love you /Please don’t take my sunshine away.”