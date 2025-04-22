It is with great sadness that we announce the untimely passing of Simon D. Brooks, 39.

Simon was born in Blackpool, England, on Sept. 21, 1985, and lived in Fleetwood, England, until he moved to America. He passed on April 17, 2025, in Oak Bluffs.

He was an avid golfer, and was able to meet a lot of people throughout his golf journey. He loved to play disc golf on the Vineyard, even participating in a few weekly leagues. Simon learned his love of golf from his grandfather, who helped him develop his golf skills while still in England. Simon came to the States in 2010 with no anticipation of staying. His love of America and golf helped him make the decision to stay here. He and his spouse met in Clearwater, Fla., where they were married in 2016. They lived there until making the move to Martha’s Vineyard, a favorite place of his, in June 2024. He was a part of the Vineyard Golf Club family for 15 years, which made the move to the Island full-time an easy decision.

He is survived by his wife, Kristine Brooks (née Barron); three fur babies, Anakin, Sonja, and Persephone of Vineyard Haven; his loving mother, Karen Doherty, grandparents, Richard and Carol Brooks, sister, Lauren, and brother, Andrew, all of Fleetwood; and by multiple loving nieces and nephews.

A public viewing will be held to honor Simon at Chapman Funeral Home, 56 Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs, on Saturday, May 3, from 2 to 4 pm.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to a GoFundMe page, gofund.me/0bae93fd, set up to support the family.