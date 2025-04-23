Aquinnah Town Column

Well, here I am again. Back to the computer after weeks away dealing with severe carpal tunnel issues. On the morning of surgery on my right hand, the stellar surgical team at M.V. The hospital greeted me and my family promptly, and then gave me back what looks to be a healthy hand. Deep thanks go to efficient and kind nurses Michele Ferguson and Rebecca Dudek, to the hilarious anesthesiologist James O’Rourke, and to the efficient surgeon Eric Walsh. These folks understand that health and healing come from deep professionalism, yes, but also from warmth, respect, and kindness. I’ll be back with them the first week of May while they do my left hand. Hopefully, by the end of May I’ll be back to digging in the garden and typing like the wind. I’m grateful for Medicare, and for having enough funds to be fully insured.

While I was laid up without working hands, the shenanigans and nightmares stemming from Washington continued. One of the outrages consisted of cutting funds for food programs that help those in need, as well as funds helping the farmers who work to feed them. The Greater Boston Food Bank, which provides approximately 10,000 pounds of food each month to IGI to help feed the hungry here on-Island, has lost more than $2 million in federal funding. What this means is that we all need to keep pressuring our representatives to fight to fix things, but also to try to step up as best we can to fill gaps.

The team at IGI is closely monitoring the shifting funding landscape, and is asking those who can to please step up with a donation of whatever you can spare. They have started a monthly giving program that makes it easy to help for as little as $25 per month. Check out igimv.org for more information.

For those of you thinking about the food forest planned for behind Aquinnah Town Hall, there is a free tour of the Food Forest at the M.V. Public Charter School coming up on Saturday, May 3, from noon to 1 pm. Led by Roxanne Kaplan of Garden Wisdom, you’ll learn about sustainable garden practices, native plants, and more. Register by emailing emily@igimv.org.

The Up-Island Council on Aging free luncheon for seniors happens on Wednesday, April 30. Call them at 508-693-2896 to reserve your spot. While you’re at it, ask them to sign you up for the Shopping Shuttle. This new service for seniors will pick you up at your house and take you down-Island to pharmacies and markets (the route changes each week) and bring you back home.

I missed a lot of birthdays while I was gone. Here’s the list: April 6, it was NaDaiza Aiguier- Boling; on April 12, the wondrous Barbara Wallen; April 13, Erick Moore; and on April 18, Vernon Powell. This week, on April 28, it’s the Murphy’s grandson Sammy Kausch, and on May 1, it’s Ella Mahoney. Happiest birthday to all.

And don’t forget the Aquinnah Variety Show on Thursday, May 1, at Town Hall. Curtain goes up at 5:30 pm. Get there early if you want a seat! I guarantee that it’ll be amazing.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Kathie Olson, aquinnahcolumn@gmail.com.