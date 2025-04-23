Blessing of the animals

In this service, the Unitarian Universalist Society of Martha’s Vineyard celebrates the ways that animals, both living and deceased, nourish our lives. Animals (including a child’s special stuffed animal toy) who would be comfortable in a church sanctuary are welcome to come to receive a blessing in person. You may bring a photo of animals less likely to tolerate a busy, unfamiliar environment so that they, too, may receive a blessing. In person or online. Sunday, April 27, 10 am, 238 Main St., Vineyard Haven.