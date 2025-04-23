Blessing of the animals

The Martha's Vineyard Times
Unitarian Universalist Society in Vineyard Haven. —MV Times

In this service, the Unitarian Universalist Society of Martha’s Vineyard celebrates the ways that animals, both living and deceased, nourish our lives. Animals (including a child’s special stuffed animal toy) who would be comfortable in a church sanctuary are welcome to come to receive a blessing in person. You may bring a photo of animals less likely to tolerate a busy, unfamiliar environment so that they, too, may receive a blessing. In person or online. Sunday, April 27, 10 am, 238 Main St., Vineyard Haven.

 

