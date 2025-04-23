Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard: May 2025

Healthy Aging M.V. moves to new home on Breakdown Lane

As the daffodils bloom and signs of summer emerge across the Island, Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard (HAMV) is excited to announce our move to a new location, 29 Breakdown Lane in Vineyard Haven, directly above the Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living.

While we felt a touch of nostalgia saying goodbye to our former office at M.V. Community Services campus — the only home HAMV has known since our founding in 2013 — we are energized by the possibilities our new space presents.

Our expanded office provides plenty of room for hosting educational events and group meetings, which aligns perfectly with our mission as a planning, advocacy, and community-building organization dedicated to creating an aging-friendly Island.

With one in three Islanders now over 65, our work has never been more vital. This move represents more than just a change of address. Being located directly above M.V. Center for Living creates natural opportunities for deeper collaboration — something we at HAMV believe is essential to effectively serving our Island’s older adults. By building bridges with diverse stakeholders across Martha’s Vineyard, we can optimize our collective resources and create integrated, Islandwide solutions.

HAMV continues to address our aging community’s needs through coalition-building (including the Older Adult Transportation Coalition, Falls Prevention Coalition, and Digital Equity Coalition), evidence-based programs like GoGoGrandparent for transportation and the Home Safety Modification Program, and responsive support for both older adults and their service agencies.

We invite community members to visit us in our new space. Together, as we embrace this new chapter, we remain committed to ensuring Martha’s Vineyard has the infrastructure and services in place to support our growing older adult population.

For more information about HAMV’s work or to get involved, please visit our website at hamv.org, or stop by our new office at 29 Breakdown Lane!

