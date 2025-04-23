Up-Island Council on Aging: May 2025

Up-Island Council on Aging, Howes House

1042 State Rd., West Tisbury

508-693-2896

friendsofupislandcouncilonaging.org

There’s always something happening at the Howes House! We are open Monday to Friday, 8:30 am to 4 pm.

Mondays

9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

9 am and 9:35 am, Strength and Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information.

May 19, 10 am, Photography and Flowers, a presentation by Helene Barr.

Second and fourth Monday at 1 pm, Parkinson’s Support Group, May 12 and 26. A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.

7 pm, Knitters Group. Contact Ginny at islandgirlwt@gmail.com.

Tuesdays

9 am and 9:35 am, Strength and Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information.

10 am, Keeping Your Balance. New class: Women, what’s on your mind? For women, by women. Share interests, explore new topics, ask questions, etc.

1 to 4 pm, Duplicate Bridge. Bring a partner.

May 27, 1:30 to 3 pm, Audiology Clinic by appointment.

Wednesdays

Island Grown Initiative weekly delivery of frozen meals and soups (limit four per person)

9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

10 am, “Aging Greatfully” Coffee Chat with Dr. Michael Jacobs, May 7 and 21.

10 am, Fitness with Margarita Kelly.

May 14, 9 am to 1 pm, Estate and Medical Planning with Conni Baker.

May 21, 1:30 pm, ProCRAFTinators!

May 28, 12 pm, Aquinnah Luncheon.

Thursdays

May 1, 12:15 to 1:15 pm, Wellness Clinic.

9 and 9:35 am, Strength and Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information.

11 am, Call the TechPro – Smartphones and other technology help at the Howes House.

12:30 pm, Weekly Luncheon. Please register by Monday at noon for the weekly meal. Suggested voluntary donation is $4.

Fridays

May 2, 11:30 am to 1 pm, Outreach Lunch and Learn with guest speaker Rich Cous from BiodiversityWorks at the Chilmark Public Library.

9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

9 and 9:35 am, Strength and Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information.

10:30 am, Fitness with Margarita Kelly

1 pm, Watercolor Group

May 30, 10 am, Sara Barnes from M.V. Mediation speaks about how to have the difficult conversations with our aging parents regarding caregiving, home safety, health concerns, and more.

Saturdays

New Shopping Shuttle; call for information: 508-693-2896

Sundays

2 – 3:30 pm, Vineyard Sinfonietta Orchestra. Want to join the orchestra? Email patriciadance23@gmail.com.

Services

The Up-Island Council on Aging offers outreach; fuel assistance; SNAP; government monthly food distribution; notary services; Lifeline and Be Safer at Home; durable medical equipment; Reassurance phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and much more!

Monthly calendar and newsletter are available online at westtisbury-ma.gov/islandcouncil-aging. For the newest updates, call 508-693-2896.