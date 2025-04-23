Up-Island Council on Aging: May 2025

Up-Island Council on Aging, Howes House
1042 State Rd., West Tisbury
508-693-2896
friendsofupislandcouncilonaging.org
There’s always something happening at the Howes House! We are open Monday to Friday, 8:30 am to 4 pm.
Mondays
- 9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.
- 9 am and 9:35 am, Strength and Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information.
- May 19, 10 am, Photography and Flowers, a presentation by Helene Barr.
- Second and fourth Monday at 1 pm, Parkinson’s Support Group, May 12 and 26. A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.
- 7 pm, Knitters Group. Contact Ginny at islandgirlwt@gmail.com.
Tuesdays
- 9 am and 9:35 am, Strength and Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information.
- 10 am, Keeping Your Balance. New class: Women, what’s on your mind? For women, by women. Share interests, explore new topics, ask questions, etc.
- 1 to 4 pm, Duplicate Bridge. Bring a partner.
- May 27, 1:30 to 3 pm, Audiology Clinic by appointment.
Wednesdays
- Island Grown Initiative weekly delivery of frozen meals and soups (limit four per person)
- 9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.
- 10 am, “Aging Greatfully” Coffee Chat with Dr. Michael Jacobs, May 7 and 21.
- 10 am, Fitness with Margarita Kelly.
- May 14, 9 am to 1 pm, Estate and Medical Planning with Conni Baker.
- May 21, 1:30 pm, ProCRAFTinators!
- May 28, 12 pm, Aquinnah Luncheon.
Thursdays
- May 1, 12:15 to 1:15 pm, Wellness Clinic.
- 9 and 9:35 am, Strength and Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information.
- 11 am, Call the TechPro – Smartphones and other technology help at the Howes House.
- 12:30 pm, Weekly Luncheon. Please register by Monday at noon for the weekly meal. Suggested voluntary donation is $4.
Fridays
- May 2, 11:30 am to 1 pm, Outreach Lunch and Learn with guest speaker Rich Cous from BiodiversityWorks at the Chilmark Public Library.
- 9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.
- 9 and 9:35 am, Strength and Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information.
- 10:30 am, Fitness with Margarita Kelly
- 1 pm, Watercolor Group
- May 30, 10 am, Sara Barnes from M.V. Mediation speaks about how to have the difficult conversations with our aging parents regarding caregiving, home safety, health concerns, and more.
Saturdays
- New Shopping Shuttle; call for information: 508-693-2896
Sundays
- 2 – 3:30 pm, Vineyard Sinfonietta Orchestra. Want to join the orchestra? Email patriciadance23@gmail.com.
Services
The Up-Island Council on Aging offers outreach; fuel assistance; SNAP; government monthly food distribution; notary services; Lifeline and Be Safer at Home; durable medical equipment; Reassurance phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and much more!
Monthly calendar and newsletter are available online at westtisbury-ma.gov/islandcouncil-aging. For the newest updates, call 508-693-2896.